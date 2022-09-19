Health First monkeypox case identified in Boston Public Schools The infected adult's identity and job title remain unknown. An empty Boston Public School bus. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

An ‘adult member’ of the Boston Public Schools is the district’s first case of monkeypox, school and health officials told families Monday morning.

Officials said an unidentified school building was disinfected over the weekend, and the infected person will isolate “until it is safe to be around others.” The person’s identity — and job title — remains unknown.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the school district said in a statement to families obtained by WCVB. “We have worked closely with the BPHC and the affected person to identify and notify exposed individuals. We have also worked closely with the impacted school community to share this information.”

Advertisement:

The statement said that if families do not receive an individual call, then their school community is not affected. Exposed contacts are permitted to continue their normal daily activities as long as they do not show symptoms consistent with monkeypox, officials said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also responded to the monkeypox case at an unrelated press conference Monday morning.

“The contact tracing has been done, there’s been limited exposure, and everyone who has needed to have resources and vaccinations have been contacted, and that is being made available out of an abundance of caution,” she said.