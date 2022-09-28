Health Boston will give out $75 gift cards at family vaccine clinic Anyone 18 and under who gets vaccinated or boosted Saturday at White Stadium will get the reward. This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. US regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common Omicron strain. Pfizer via AP

The Boston Public Health Commission’s new family vaccination event comes with a perk — a $75 gift card.

Anyone 18 and under who gets vaccinated or boosted Saturday at White Stadium will get the reward, as well as any parent or guardian who gets vaccinated or boosted with them. The large-scale clinic will include the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as multiple booster shot options for children and adults.

Saturday’s event is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccine and booster rates among younger residents, the BPHC said in a statement. Less than half of 5- to 11-year-olds in Boston are vaccinated, they said. For toddlers, the rate is even lower — a mere 11% of children 6 months to 4 years old are vaccinated.

“There is a critical need to improve vaccination uptake among school-aged children in Boston, and it is important for all eligible individuals to get the new bivalent omicron-specific booster. This event is another opportunity for us to break down barriers to care and bring COVID vaccines and boosters directly to our communities,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, commissioner of Public Health and executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement.

The BPHC’s last vaccination event for families was a success, the commission said. At the Sept. 25 clinic, White Stadium saw an “overwhelming turnout,” and the city administered over 700 COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses.

Interested in attending? Click here to register for Saturday’s event. Walk-ins are also welcome, but given the large turnout for the last event, registration is recommended.