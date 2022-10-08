Health Sixth case of human West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans when an infected mosquito bites them. File Photo





A man in his 60s has been confirmed as the state’s sixth human case of West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Friday.

The man was likely infected in Middlesex County, an area already known to be at increased risk, the department said in a statement.

The risk of human infection is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area, and the risk from the mosquito-borne disease will likely continue until the first hard frost, the statement said.

Last month a woman in her 80s was the fifth confirmed human case of the virus, the Globe reported. She was also likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County.

