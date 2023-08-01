Health Two Boston hospitals named among nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report Brigham and Women’ and Mass. General were recognized among America's elite hospitals. Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

In what is becoming a yearly occurrence, multiple Boston hospitals were recently named some of the best in the nation.

Both Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital made the cut for the annual honor roll of America’s best hospitals published by U.S. News & World Report.

The list includes 22 hospitals from around the country, with the two Boston hospitals being the only representatives from New England. The only other cities with multiple honor roll hospitals were New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

It is the fifth year in a row that Boston hospitals have made the list. Earlier this year, U.S. News ranked Boston Children’s Hospital as the second-best pediatric hospital in the country. The overall hospital honor roll that Brigham and Women’s and MGH were named to does not list honorees in a particular order, a change from previous years.

The parent company of both hospitals, Mass General Brigham, also had three other of its hospitals receive recognition for specific specialities. McLean Hospital was named first the country for psychiatry, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital was named second-best for rehabilitation, and Mass Eye and Ear ranked fourth in ophthalmology and seventh in otolaryngology.

“We are proud that our system is home to five nationally ranked hospitals, including two Honor Roll-awarded academic medical centers and three of the nation’s leading specialty hospitals along with top national honors for women’s health and psychiatry,” Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said in a statement.

“These recognitions reflect the outstanding care that our staff provides every day in service to our mission of clinical care, research, and education in our local, national, and global communities,” she said. “Together, we are committed to delivering only the highest-quality care for every patient, from the common to the complex, no matter the need.”

U.S. News has ranked and recognized America’s best hospitals for more than 30 years. The outlet assesses treatment for 21 benchmark procedures and conditions at each hospital, as well as 15 areas of specialty care. Brigham and Women’s was recognized as having the best obstetrics and gynecology treatment in the country, and MGH fell just behind McLean in the rankings of psychiatric treatment.

The various rankings and lists are largely based on patient outcomes, or how well patients fare after receiving treatment, according to U.S. News. Both hard data and surveys of expert opinions are used.

Five of Mass General Brigham’s community hospitals were recognized as being “high performing” in certain specialities: Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Salem Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.