Health COVID is way up in Boston-area wastewater, vaccinations urged “It is not too late in the season to get vaccinated against the flu and to get the most updated COVID-19 vaccines.”

Boston wastewater data reveals that there’s been a “concerning” spike in COVID-19 cases and medical professionals are urging Bostonians to get vaccinated.

The weekly average of COVID-19 found in wastewater south of Boston was 2,110 copies per milliliter whereas north of Boston was looking at 2,084 copies in the most recent data update. While this isn’t a whole lot compared to numbers seen in early 2021, there still is a marked increase from the early November data.

The Department of Public Health reported there were 5,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week, a marked increase from the 2,121 new cases in a week in early November.

“The physicians of the Massachusetts Medical Society are seeing a concerning and marked rise in cases of influenza and COVID-19 among out patients,” said Barbara Spivak, the president of the Massachusetts Medical Society to The Boston Herald. “It is not too late in the season to get vaccinated against the flu and to get the most updated COVID-19 vaccines, and we urge people to contact their health care provider to schedule an appointment to do so as soon as possible.”

According to the website COVID Act Now, the Boston area has a “medium” level of COVID threat with an increase in cases and people admitted to the hospital, according to the website’s data.

“Transmissible diseases may be a nuisance over the course of a few days and not trigger serious symptoms in most healthy people, but it is critically important to take every available measure to protect those among us who are most vulnerable,” said Spivak.

Masks are being urged by local businesses and community hubs, with Boston hospitals renewing their mask policy before the end of 2023.

A location to find a COVID-19 booster or vaccination can be searched here.

According to USAFacts, 95% of Boston’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 84% are fully vaccinated as of May 2023 and 44% have received the full dosage of the vaccine and a booster.