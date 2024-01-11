Health Scallops recently sold in Massachusetts could be contaminated, FDA warns The state has issued a recall of scallops caught in prohibited waters by an unlicensed harvester.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning Massachusetts restaurants, retailers, and consumers to avoid potentially contaminated scallops caught by an unlicensed harvester.

Wednesday’s FDA advisory applies to Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, but notes that the scallops may have been distributed beyond those states. The release did not name any affected restaurants or retailers.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health first informed the FDA on Jan. 5 that certain scallops distributed by Intershell International Corp., a seafood wholesaler based in Gloucester, were “believed to be harvested from prohibited waters in MA and incorrectly labeled as harvest location FED 514.” On Jan. 9, Intershell International initiated a Massachusetts recall of whole, live scallops that were harvested on Dec. 26, Dec. 27, and Jan. 1. The Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference notified the other affected states of the recall.

Intershell International could not be reached for comment.

“Scallops harvested from prohibited waters may be contaminated with human pathogens, toxic elements or poisonous or deleterious substances and can cause illness if consumed,” the FDA said.

According to the release, food poisoning symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. These symptoms, which can range from mild to serious, can appear anywhere from a few days to a few hours after eating a contaminated product and might last for several days.

“Consumers should not eat the potentially contaminated whole, live scallops. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care,” the FDA said.

Restaurants and food retailers have been instructed not to serve or sell the potentially contaminated scallops and to dispose of them immediately.

The FDA is currently monitoring investigations in the affected states.