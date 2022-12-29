High School Sports Police investigating after Boston high school basketball player allegedly punched referee at Cohasset game Excel High School was the visiting team against Cohasset on Wednesday night. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Police are investigating after a basketball player from Excel High School in Boston allegedly punched a referee during a game at Cohasset High School on Wednesday night.

Cohasset police were called to the school’s gymnasium around 6:45 p.m. for a report of an assault, authorities said in a statement.

An initial investigation found the 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly punched the referee in the face during the game, according to police.

“The game was immediately cancelled and the gym was cleared,” police said. “The referee did not require medical attention. There was no further altercation and no Cohasset players were involved.”

Authorities said later Wednesday night they were still probing the incident.

“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said. “We have identified the student-athlete allegedly involved in this incident and the matter remains under investigation.”

Boston Public Schools did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.