High School Sports Police charge Boston high school basketball player who allegedly punched referee at Cohasset game The referee did not require medical treatment, police said.

Police have charged a 16-year-old basketball player from Boston’s Excel High School after he allegedly punched a referee during a game in Cohasset Wednesday night.

The student, who was not publicly identified, is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Cohasset police said in a statement Friday. He is set to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court for a show cause hearing at a later date.

According to authorities, police responded to the Cohasset High School gymnasium around 6:45 p.m Wednesday for a report of an assault during a Cohasset boys’ basketball game.

“The investigation indicates that the 16-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face during the game. The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared,” police said. (The player was initially identified as a 17-year-old male.)

“The referee did not require medical attention,” police added. “There was no further altercation and no Cohasset players were involved.”

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools did not immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon.

But Excel High School Head of School Jerleen John wrote to the school community Wednesday night about the incident, saying, in part, the student involved “could face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.”