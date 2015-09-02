That famous sailor kiss, 70 years later

September 2 is the official V-J day, but the celebrations—and the famous kiss—happened earlier.

By
September 2, 2015
A sailor sweeps a nurse off her feet with a kiss in New York’s Times Square in this famous photograph taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt on the day Japan surrendered to end World War II. —AP Photo/copyright-Alfred Eisenstaedt/Life Magazin

Seventy years ago today in Tokyo Bay, Japanese diplomats walked aboard the USS Missouri and formally surrendered to the United States. World War II was over.

But in America, news of Japan’s surrender had broken two weeks earlier, on August 14. That joyous moment sparked an impromptu celebration in Times Square—and possibly the most famous kiss in American history between a white-capped sailor and a pretty nurse.

George Mendonsa, now 92 years old, still remembers kissing that nurse in Times Square.

* * *

Born and raised on the water, Mendonsa grew up in a family of commercial fisherman in Newport, R.I., and decided to join the Navy once the Army started drafting men for the war.

Advertisement

After serving in the Pacific and helping to capture the Japanese island of Okinawa in 1945, Mendonsa was home on leave. When his brother-in-law’s parents came to visit Newport, they brought their niece, Rita Petry.

“When I saw their niece, I went, ‘Holy Jesus she’s beautiful,’’’ he said.

But after a week, Petry left. Mendonsa made a reservation to fly back to his ship in San Francisco out of New York City. But first, he and Petry made a date to meet in Times Square on August 14, 1945.

She’s in the iconic photo, but she’s not the one Mendonsa’s kissing.

“My date and I were at Radio City Music Hall watching a show. They stopped the show and made the announcement that the war was over,’’ he said. “So my date and I came out into Times Square, and of course Times Square was wild.’’

People were kissing everywhere in the busy thoroughfare. Mendonsa spotted the nurse. Caught up in the excitement of the war and emboldened by some alcohol, he grabbed her.

“I didn’t know the picture was taken,’’ he said.

Petry, now Mendonsa’s wife of 68 years, can be seen smiling behind Mendonsa in the photo. But she didn’t mind Mendonsa’s impulse because everyone was celebrating.

Rita is circled in the background of another one of Eisenstaedt’s shots. —Famous Pictures Project
Advertisement

Alfred Eisenstaedt took the photo of the back-bending kiss for LIFE magazine—actually, four quick shots, before he ran off and never took down the kisser’s names. Their identities have been contested by many, but Mendonsa is positive he’s the sailor. He says his date in the background is the ultimate proof.

“She can be positively identified in that photo,’’ he said. “After the war, we got married. She’s the biggest proof.’’

Other investigations have supported his claims. In 1987, Richard Benson, a professor of photography at Yale, analyzed the LIFE photo. In the image, there was a bump on the sailor’s left wrist, so Benson asked to see Mendonsa’s wrist, he said.

“Before he even looked at me, he knew what he was going to go looking for, because he saw it in the photo,’’ Mendonsa said.

Benson issued a report that concluded Mendonsa was, in fact, the sailor.

But not everyone was convinced. Fourteen years later, Baback Moghaddam, a researcher at the Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories also examined the case. The conclusion: Mendonsa was probably the sailor, but results weren’t definitive.

“It was a fun thing to do,’’ said Richard Waters, the head of MERL. “I know for sure we weren’t hired to do it.’’

There’s also a book, The Kissing Sailor: The Mystery Behind the Photo that Ended World War II, that names Mendonsa as the sailor. Mendonsa remembers when the author Larry Verria, a history professor, came to his house to speak with him. He’s even meeting up with Verria for dinner this Sept. 2 in Falmouth, Cape Cod.

Advertisement

“There’s a group down there that invited me down to have dinner and discuss my proof that I’m the sailor,’’ Mendonsa said.

Even if he still has to prove it to some people, Mendonsa and his friends and family are confident that he’s the sailor. It was one of Mendonsa’s friends that first identified him, and pointed out the picture to Mendonsa himself.

“It was about 1980, and a friend of mine called me up one day and said to me, ‘Where were you the moment the war ended?’ I said I was in Times Square,’’ he said. “And my friend said, ‘I know you were because I’ve got a picture here in LIFE magazine and I know it’s you.’’’

* * *

Mendonsa did keep in touch with Greta Friedman, the nurse he kissed, after they were reconnected years later. But 68 years later, he only has eyes for Rita, the girl who stood smiling in the backdrop of the photograph.

“If you saw her, then you’re not surprised why I married her,’’ he said.

Photos of VJ Day celebrations

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

TOPICS: History
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Animals
Lobsterman catches, releases 8-foot great white shark July 5, 2017 | 1:58 PM
FILE - This undated file photo shows John Hancock's signature on the Declaration of Independence, which was formally signed by 56 members of Congress beginning Aug. 2, 1776. National Public Radio marked Independence Day on July 4th, 2017, by tweeting the entire declaration, but it seems some Twitter users didn’t recognize what they were reading. Some of the founders’ criticisms of King George III were met with angry responses from supporters of President Donald Trump, who seemed to believe the tweets were a reference to the current president. Others were under the impression NPR was trying to provoke Trump with the tweets. (AP Photo, File)
Media
NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm confuses some July 5, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Media
CNN faces backlash over handling of doctored Trump video July 5, 2017 | 1:38 PM
image
Local News
Gunman kills 3 in Maine before being shot to death by police July 5, 2017 | 11:15 AM
Local News
Rhode Island parade organizers probe accident at oldest July 4th fest July 5, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Local News
1 killed when personal watercraft collide on river July 5, 2017 | 7:55 AM
This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of a terminally-ill baby boy lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support.
World News
For parents of U.K. infant, Trump's tweet is latest twist in an agonizing journey July 5, 2017 | 7:53 AM
An overview of a marsh that was once a cranberry bog at Mass Audubon's Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth, Mass., April 27, 2017. Scientists are turning a cranberry bog back into coastal wetland. The experiment is seen as a path for dormant bogs and another chance for vanishing habitat.
Local News
The 'rewilding' of a century-old cranberry bog July 5, 2017 | 7:50 AM
National News
10 things to know for today July 5, 2017 | 6:03 AM
Local News
3 killed in Ludlow house fire July 5, 2017 | 5:17 AM
Local News
Man's hand partially amputated in fireworks explosion July 5, 2017 | 5:16 AM
Local News
Child injured after car crashes into Taco Bell July 5, 2017 | 5:10 AM
FILE - In this April 2008 file photo, the prison at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is reflected in the Piscataqua River in Kittery, Maine. The Navy abandoned its attempt to enlist the private sector to redevelop the shuttered prison. For now, the Navy said it has no planned actions for future use. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)
History
The checkered history of New England’s ‘Alcatraz of the East’ July 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Woman hospitalized after being hit by float at July 4 parade in Rhode Island July 4, 2017 | 9:09 PM
The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular 2016 from the roof of Boston University's 33 Harry Agganis Way.
Local News
Watch: The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular July 4, 2017 | 8:27 PM
Politics
Missile launch tests Trump's North Korea strategy July 4, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Confetti covered the crowd after the reading of the Declaration of Independence.
History
Watch the annual Declaration of Independence reading at the Old State House July 4, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Local News
Man hit and killed by commuter rail train in Brighton July 4, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Crime
Man held on bail for allegedly firing at officers in Mattapan July 4, 2017 | 10:12 AM
A basket with soft shells, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Local News
Maine's soft-shell clam industry is in jeopardy July 4, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Spectators on Castle Island waved flags, snapped photos and cheered as the USS Constitution made her annual turnaround cruise in Boston Harbor in 2014.
Events
USS Constitution to honor July 4 with a 21-gun salute July 4, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Local News
5-year-old dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Brookline July 4, 2017 | 8:37 AM
World News
North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile July 4, 2017 | 7:06 AM
Local News
Maine governor: The shutdown is over July 4, 2017 | 1:34 AM
Local News
10 cabbies injured after taxi jumps curb near Logan Airport July 3, 2017 | 4:57 PM
Nauset Light
History
The lighthouse on the Cape Cod Potato Chips bag is real (and you can visit it) July 3, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Boston, MA - 7/3/2017 - Emergency personnel transport a victim from the scene where a cab jumped a curb striking several bystanders in Boston, MA, July 3, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Cab hits group of people in East Boston; at least 10 injured July 3, 2017 | 2:23 PM
Local News
Woman killed, teen seriously hurt in 2-car crash in Bourne July 3, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Local News
New Hampshire sees $4 million in damage from flooding July 3, 2017 | 11:49 AM
Local News
Maine's new monument offers chance for rustic adventures July 3, 2017 | 10:14 AM