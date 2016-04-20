Dig at Malcolm X’s Boston home turns up evidence of 1700s settlement

BOSTON (AP) — An archaeological dig at the boyhood home of Malcolm X in Boston has turned up some surprising findings, but not necessarily related to the early life of the slain civil rights activist.

City archaeologist Joseph Bagley said this week that researchers digging outside the two-and-a-half story home have found kitchenware, ceramics and other evidence of an older settlement dating to the 1700s that they hadn’t expected to find there.

‘‘We’ve come onto a whole layer, roughly two feet down and across the whole site, that’s absolutely filled with stuff from the period,’’ he said. ‘‘So we have this whole new research question, which is: what the heck was going on here in the 18th century?’’

Advertisement

The two-week dig, which began March 29, was meant to shine a light on Malcolm X’s formative years in Boston, as well as the home’s previous owners, an Irish immigrant family who lived there through the Great Depression.

This April 8, 2016 photo provided by the City of Boston shows artifacts recovered from an archeological dig at the home. —Joseph Bagley / City of Boston via AP

Bagley says city records show the house was built in 1874 on what had then been agricultural land. But the dig’s initial findings suggest there likely was another house on or near the site, dating to colonial times.

‘‘This happens a lot in city digs. You look for one thing and you probably find it, but then you also come across a couple of other questions that you have to figure out,’’ Bagley said. ‘‘It’s just part of the process.’’

To be sure, the dig also has turned up its share of evidence from Malcolm X’s time in Boston.

Bagley says the mishmash of broken dishes, bits of jewelry and toys unearthed so far likely come from when the home was badly vandalized in the 1970s and many items were tossed haphazardly into the yard.

Researchers also have found a small stone piece that may date to Native American tribes that once inhabited the city. But it’s too early to tell how old the fragment is, and whether it is in fact Native American in origin. A closer examination will be undertaken later.

Advertisement

The Dale Street home is the last surviving residence from the former Malcolm Little’s time as a teenager and young adult living in Boston’s historically black Roxbury neighborhood during the 1940s.

Little, who dropped his last name in favor of ‘‘X’’ when he joined the Nation of Islam as an adult, was raised by his sister, Ella Little-Collins, after his father died and his mother was committed to a mental institution.

The house is still owned by the Collins family, which hopes to renovate the vacant, badly deteriorated structure for public tours and other uses.

The dig was halted last week after bad weather, including nearly five inches of springtime snow, forced a stoppage. It’s set to resume May 16.

In this March 29, 2016 photo, city archeologist Joseph Bagley, right, digs as volunteer Rosemary Pinales sifts soil for items at the house. —Bill Sikes / AP

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/philip-marcelo