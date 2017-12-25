The Plymouth Colony governor confiscated toys from Pilgrims on Christmas Day

Merrymaking was not encouraged in 1621.

By
5:00 AM
“The Puritan Governor interrupting the Christmas Sports” by Howard Pyle (1883). —Public Domain

While the Pilgrims are well-known for celebrating the First Thanksgiving in 1621, Christmas that year was a decidedly Grinch-like affair.

The Pilgrims, a group of Puritan Separatists, did not observe religious holidays because they believed celebrating Christmas and Easter was not specifically sanctioned in the Bible. When they came to the New World, they sought to abandon traditions that they believed interfered with the sanctity of Christianity. They found European Christmas traditions — which included loud caroling, public drinking, feasting, and other rowdy behavior — deeply offensive to religious worship.

The Pilgrims arrived on the Mayflower on Dec. 21, 1620, just before the holiday. Christmas Day passed like any other, with men leaving the ship to build houses.

Advertisement

A December 1620 account from Mourt’s Relation: A Journal of the Pilgrims at Plymouth reads:

Monday, the 25th day, we went on shore, some to fell timber, some to saw, some to rive, and some to carry, so no man rested all that day.

The passengers who remained onboard did enjoy some beer from the ship’s store that night, but that was the extent of the merrymaking, according to the journal.

The next year, a second group of colonists, mostly bachelors, arrived in Plymouth in November 1621. Unlike their predecessors, these colonists did not come solely for religious reasons, but were seeking financial opportunity.

When the Pilgrims headed out to work the following Christmas, just a few weeks after celebrating the first Thanksgiving, some of the newcomers objected. Gov. William Bradford wrote an account of this disagreement in his journal, Of Plymouth Plantation, in which he referred to himself as “the Gov”:

One the day called Christmas day, the Gov called them out to work, (as was used,) but the most of this new-company excused themselves and said it went against their consciences to work on that day. So the Gov told them that if they made it matter of conscience, he would spare them till they were better informed.

Bradford thought they would celebrate Christmas privately in their homes with prayer, said Richard Pickering, chief historian and deputy executive director at Plimoth Plantation.

Stoolball
An illustration of stoolball in the 1767 British children’s book “A Little Pretty Pocket-Book” by John Newbery. —Public Domain

Instead, he found the newcomers playing sports out in the open.

So he led-away the rest and left them; but when they came home at noon from their work, he found them in the street at play, openly; some pitching the barr and some at stoole-ball, and such like sports.

Bradford then pulled a move that would be considered very un-Christmas-like today: he confiscated their toys.

So he went to them, and took away their implements, and told them that was against his conscience, that they should play and others work. If they made the keeping of it matter of devotion, let them keep their houses, but there should be no gaming or revelling in the streets.

In this account, written about 20 years after the event, Bradford claimed no one had attempted to celebrate publicly since. Though he remembered the incident as one “rather of mirth than weight,” Bradford was grieved by what he viewed as sacrilegious behavior.

The Vindication of Christmas
Celebrating Christmas was illegal in England while the Puritans were in control from the 1640s-1660. In this 1652 illustration, the English poet John Taylor portrays a Puritan (left) unsheathing his sword when Old Christmas (center) tries to bring good cheer. —Public Domain
Advertisement

In 1659, the Massachusetts Bay Colony officially outlawed the celebration of Christmas, imposing a fine of five shillings on anyone found celebrating the holiday.

The ban was repealed in 1681, but there was still little public notice of the holiday in Massachusetts until the 19th century, when more immigrants arrived from countries other than England. Christmas became an official state holiday in the Commonwealth in 1856, and a federal holiday in 1870.

Puritan Christmas Public Notice
A public notice in 1659 of the ban on celebrating Christmas in Massachusetts Bay Colony. —Public Domain
TOPICS: History Obsessions Holiday
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Pope Francis
World News
On Christmas Day, Pope Francis prays for peace in an uneasy world December 25, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Local News
Police: Man shot, wounded in pool house behind home December 25, 2017 | 10:55 AM
Local News
Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy December 25, 2017 | 8:14 AM
Local News
Man killed in fire at senior apartment complex December 25, 2017 | 7:39 AM
Local News
Authorities: N.H. man fatally shot by state trooper hit 4 times December 24, 2017 | 7:01 PM
Lola, a 7 month old Tibetan Terrier, plays in the snow for the first time at Barkland Avenue Dog Park in Lynn on Dec. 10.
Weather
White Christmas on its way for New England December 24, 2017 | 2:01 PM
National News
Box of gift-wrapped horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary December 24, 2017 | 1:43 PM
Boston, MA 7/26/07 Massachusetts State House for Sidekick Get Out (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Library Tag 08012007
Politics
Mass. elections official wrestling with date for 2018 primary December 24, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Politics
Dems aim for 2018 midterm boost from Trump tax plan fallout December 24, 2017 | 12:56 PM
Providence Police Highway Shooting
Local News
Rhode Island's top 5 stories of 2017 December 24, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Off Cape Cod, OCEARCH researchers tag Mary Lee, a Great White Shark.
Science
Tracker on Twitter shark 'Mary Lee' falls silent in the Atlantic December 24, 2017 | 12:30 PM
elizabeth warren
Politics
White House hopes are always high in Mass., despite size December 24, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Local News
Maine robotics company competing for major Army contract December 24, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Tremont Street and Boston Common (c. 1910-1920)
History
Boston lit one of the nation's first public Christmas trees in 1912 December 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
New college for conservative Christians planned in Boston December 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM
New York City skiyline
Media
Vice apologizes for 'boy's club' after sex harassment report December 23, 2017 | 6:29 PM
Greenfield love letter
Local News
Police want to solve the mystery of this love letter from 1944 December 23, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Elf on a Shelf Rockport
Local News
Rockport life-size 'Elf on the Shelf' turns heads, even loses his own December 23, 2017 | 2:32 PM
World News
US agrees to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, angering Russia December 23, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Local News
112 units of affordable housing planned for Cambridge December 23, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Politics
Report: Hurdles remain to full health care in Massachusetts December 23, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Local News
Maine teenager indicted for murder in deaths of parents December 23, 2017 | 9:56 AM
National News
Here’s the AP’s look at what didn’t happen this week December 23, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Carmelo Kercado, Jr.
Local News
Fugitive captured, will be arraigned for double murder December 23, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Mayor Marty Walsh spoke during a candlelight vigil for National Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall Plaza in Boston.
Local News
Boston is expanding its drug overdose response team December 23, 2017 | 9:32 AM
National News
Miss America suspends CEO in email flap; more are on the way December 23, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Hope on Haven Hill Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Local News
This nonprofit is helping pregnant women and new mothers addicted to opioids December 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
National News
A decade since the Great Recession, thriving cities have left others behind December 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Politics
There's no missing Trump's 'Merry Christmas' message December 23, 2017 | 3:22 AM
Mallory Hagan, who was crowned Miss America in 2013, said she felt validated by a Thursday HuffPost report that revealed that top leaders in the Miss America Organization had privately disparaged her.
National News
Former Miss America winners call on pageant leadership to resign over crude emails December 22, 2017 | 6:38 PM