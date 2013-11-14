Top Places to Work reception 2013

Companies selected to be part of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work celebrated at a reception for the sixth annual ranking of the region’s best employers at the Seaport Boston Hotel on Nov. 14. PSG, or Professional Staffing Group, sponsored the event. Check out the party and which companies were honored.

Attendees found their nametags before the networking portion of the event.

Katie Cheney and Jen Price are part of the management team at PSG, a locally based staffing firm.

Vince Conley, president of BBS Inc., a direct sales and marketing company, said that his team was “celebrating a great year of hard work.” From left to right are Ryan Burke, Micaela Hill, Conley, Brianna Eigabroadt, Tray Trombetti, Jenny Gracke, Dan Feehan, and Jimmy Feuda.

Brandon Howes, Kate Cook, Diana Dungan, and George Karanja, all from Methuen-based Comfort Home Care, celebrated their first year on the list. The company was ranked second among large employers.

Myra Shah and Sam Fernandez work in the HR department of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, one of the largest employers on the ranking.

Sanjay Salomon, Boston.com’s classifieds producer, and Sandy Goldsmith, the assistant dean at New England Law Boston chatted before the event.

“It’s tradition,” said Marc Goodman, Comcast’s director of public relations. Steve Hackley, the senior vice president of Comcast Greater Boston Region, and Goodman attended the event.

Katie Cheney, Jen Price, Marcel Escaler, Liz Walker, Laurie Fiumara, and Brian Sohns work for PSG.

Attendees ate hors d’oeuvres at the event.

George Patisteas, art director for the Top Places to Work magazine, Boston Globe business columnist Shirley Leung, and Boston Globe business editor Mark Pothier celebrated at the reception.

At Quincy Mutual Group, Roxann Picard works in IT and Cathy Menchi is a part of the HR department. They came to the event to “celebrate how awesome” their company is, Picard said.

Norm Laviolette, co-founder of Improv Asylum, and Bob Melley, director of business development, attended the Top Places to Work reception.

Paul Kehoe, Adelaide Lincoln, Wayne Grudzien, Michael Standing, Teri Bowman, and Michael Kelley from A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies came to the reception. It was the Burlington company’s fifth time on the ranking.

Chris Mayer, publisher of The Boston Globe, said more than 76,000 employees submitted responses to the survey.

Laurie Fiumara, from PSG, spoke during the ceremony.

Boston Globe business editor Mark Pothier said that Boston can be considered the top place to work because Bostonian employees were overall more enthusiastic about their jobs than those surveyed in other parts of the country.

Doug Claffey is the chief executive of Workplace Dynamics, the company that surveyed employees for the ranking.

The awards awaited their unveiling during the ceremony.

The Improv Asylum co-owners recorded a skit on business etiquette for the ceremony.

The Globe’s Shirley Leung and Top Places to Work editor Katie Johnston presented awards.

ALKU finished first among small companies in the survey. The company’s founder Mark Eldridge accepted the award.

A Newburyport-based mutual bank, Institution for Savings, was awarded the top spot for midsize employers. Bank president Michael J. Jones accepted the award.

Analysis Group claimed the number one spot for the second year in a row among large companies. Chief executive Martha S. Samuelson picked up the award.

In the largest employer category, Watertown-based Bright Horizons Family Solutions earned the top spot. Mary Ann Tocio, president and COO, accepted the award.

At the end, the magazines with complete rankings were handed out.

Attendees searched for their companies’ rankings in the magazine.

An eventgoer looked at the list of the ranked companies.

Attendees took pictures with their company’s award.

An eventgoer looked for his company’s award.