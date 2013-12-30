30 fastest-growing jobs by 2020

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
December 30, 2013

  • If you’re considering switching careers or are just starting to think about where to start yours, this is the list for you: The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projections of the 30 fastest-growing careers.

    The report estimates that 20.5 million new jobs will be added by 2020, a 14.3 percent growth from 2010. However, some jobs will grow at a much faster rate during that period.

    — Compiled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook and Career Guide to Industries.

  • 30. Veterinarians

    Projected increase in 2020: 35.9 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 61,400

    Median pay in 2010: $82,040

    Education/training: Veterinarians must complete a four-year post-grad program to receive a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Before practicing, veterinarians must also be licensed by the state.

    Job outlook: Pet owners are increasingly seeking nontraditional services, such as preventative dental care. Advances in the field are also allowing veterinarians to offer procedures common for humans, including hip replacement.

  • 29. Pile-driver operators

    Projected increase in 2020: 42.4 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 41,900

    Median pay in 2010: $36,640

    Education/training: High school diploma and, typically, three years of classroom and on-the-job training.

    Job outlook: Construction equipment operators who can use a wide variety of equipment will have the best prospects.

  • 28. Mental health counselors

    Projected increase in 2020: 36.3 percent

    Number employed in 2010:120,300

    Median pay in 2010: $38,150

    Education/training:Master’s degree. Some states require public school counselors to have both counseling and teaching certificates and to have had some teaching experience.

    Job outlook: Under managed care systems, insurance companies increasingly are providing for reimbursement of counselors as a less costly alternative to psychiatrists and psychologists.

  • 27. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

    Projected increase in 2020: 36.4 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 100,000

    Median pay in 2010: $76,700

    Education/training: A PhD in the biological sciences typically qualifies people to research basic life processes or particular medical problems and to analyze the results of experiments.

    Job outlook: Medical scientists have enjoyed rapid gains in employment since the 1980s—reflecting, in part, the growth of biotechnology as an industry.

  • 26. Cost estimators

    Projected increase in 2020: 36.4 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 185,400

    Median pay in 2010: $57,860

    Education/training: Bachelor’s degree. Voluntary certification can be beneficial to cost estimators because it provides professional recognition of the estimator’s competence and experience.

    Job outlook: Employment of cost estimators, like that of many other construction workers, is sensitive to the fluctuations of the economy.

  • 25. Stonemasons

    Projected increase in 2020: 36.5 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 15,600

    Median pay in 2010: $37,180

    Education/training: High school diploma and apprenticeships.

    Job outlook: The masonry workforce is growing older, and a large number of masons are expected to retire over the next decade, which will create many job openings.

  • 24. Health educators

    Projected increase in 2020: 36.5 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 63,400

    Median pay in 2010:$45,830

    Education/training: Entry-level health educator positions generally require a bachelor’s degree from a health education program.

    Job outlook: TAs health care costs continue to rise, health educators provide cost-effective ways to teach people how to live healthy lives.

  • 23. Audiologists

    Projected increase in 2020: 36.8 percent

    Number employed in 2010:13,000

    Median pay in 2010:$66,660

    Education/training: Doctorate or equivalent required. Audiologists are regulated by licensure in all states.

    Job outlook: As more baby boomers with hearing loss reach maturity, this field is expected to grow.

  • 22. Bicycle repairers

    Projected increase in 2020: 37.6 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 9,900

    Median pay in 2010: $23,660

    Education/training: Employees in these occupations need anywhere from a few months to one year of working with experienced employees.

    Job outlook: Faster than average.

  • 21. Dental hygienists

    Projected increase in 2020: 37.7 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 181,800

    Median pay in 2010: $68,250

    Education/training: Dental hygienists must get a state license to practice. A degree from dental hygiene school is also usually required.

    Job outlook: The demand for dental services will grow because of population growth, older people increasingly retaining more teeth, and a growing emphasis on preventative dental care.

  • 20. Physical therapists

    Projected increase in 2020: 39 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 198,600

    Median pay in 2010: $76,310

    Education/training: The American Physical Therapy Association’s accrediting body accredits entry-level academic programs in physical therapy. A graduate degree and state licensing are required.

    Job outlook: Changes to restrictions on reimbursement for physical therapy services by third-party payers will increase patient access to services and, thus, increase demand. The increasing elderly population will drive growth in the demand for physical therapy services.

  • 19. Brickmasons and blockmasons

    Projected increase in 2020: 40.5 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 89,200

    Median pay in 2010: $46,930

    Education/training: High school diploma and apprenticeships.

    Job outlook: The masonry workforce is growing older, and a large number of masons are expected to retire over the next decade, which will create many job openings.

  • 18. Marriage and family therapists

    Projected increase in 2020:41.2 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 36,000

    Median pay in 2010: $45,720

    Education/training: A master’s degree usually is required to be licensed or certified as a counselor.

    Job outlook: Good, as it is more common for people to seek help for their marital and family problems than it was in the past.

  • 17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

    Projected increase in 2020:41.2 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 282,700

    Median pay in 2010: $60,570

    Education/training: Bachelor’s degree. Job involves looking at market conditions in local, regional, or national areas to determine potential sales.

    Job outlook: Well above average.

  • 16. Medical secretaries

    Projected increase in 2020:41.3 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 508,700

    Median pay in 2010: $30,530

    Education/training: High school diploma. Most medical and legal secretaries must go through specialized training programs that teach them the language of the industry.

    Job outlook: Above average employment growth in the health care and social assistance industry should lead to much faster than average growth.

  • 15. Interpreters and translators

    Projected increase in 2020: 42.2 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 58,400

    Median pay in 2010: $43,300

    Education/training: Although a bachelor’s degree is often required for jobs, majoring in a language is not always necessary.

    Job outlook: Demand will remain strong for translators of frequently translated languages, such as Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

  • 14. Glaziers

    Projected increase in 2020: 42.4 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 41,900

    Median pay in 2010: $36,640

    Education/training: Usually 3 years of classroom and on-the-job training are required to become a skilled glazier.

    Job outlook: As manufacturers of glass products continue to improve the energy efficiency of glass windows, architects are designing more buildings with glass exteriors.

  • 13. Physical therapist aides

    Projected increase in 2020: 43.1 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 47,000

    Median pay in 2010: $23,680

    Education/training: Physical therapist aides are not licensed and do not require higher education, though a high school diploma is usually required. Training is completed on the job.

    Job outlook: Long term, this occupation will be in demand because the number of people with disabilities or limited function is expected to grow.

  • 12. Occupational therapy assistants

    Projected increase in 2020: 43.3 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 28,500

    Median pay in 2010: $51,010

    Education/training: Occupational therapist assistants must attend a school accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education in order to sit for the national certifying exam for occupational therapist assistants.

    Job outlook: The growing elderly population is particularly vulnerable to chronic and debilitating conditions that require therapeutic services. These patients often need additional assistance in their treatment, making the roles of assistants and aides vital.

  • 11. Diagnostic medical sonographers

    Projected increase in 2020: 43.5 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 53,700

    Median pay in 2010: $64,380

    Education/training: Registration and associate’s degree required.

    Job outlook: Ultrasound imaging technology is expected to evolve rapidly and spawn many new sonography procedures, enabling sonographers to scan and image areas of the body where ultrasound has not traditionally been used. –

  • 10. Meeting, convention, and event planners

    Projected increase in 2020: 43.7 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 71,600

    Median pay in 2010: $45,260

    Education/training: Many employers prefer applicants who have a bachelor’s degree, but this is not always required.

    Job outlook: Opportunities will be best for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and some meeting planning experience. A Certified Meeting Professional, or CMP, accreditation is also viewed favorably by potential employers.

  • 9. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

    Projected increase in 2020: 45.4 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 57,900

    Median pay in 2010: $26,740

    Education/training: Employer apprenticeships or technical schools and community colleges.

    Job outlook: A growing emphasis on water conservation will require retrofitting. New construction is also spurring growth.

  • 8. Physical therapist assistants

    Projected increase in 2020: 45.7 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 67,400

    Median pay in 2010: $49,960

    Education/training: Physical therapist assistants are required by law to hold an associate degree.

    Job outlook: Changes to restrictions on reimbursement for physical therapy services by third-party payers will increase patient access to services and, thus, increase demand.

  • 7. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

    Projected increase in 2020: 48.6 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 19,100

    Median pay in 2010: $38,430

    Education/training: Employer apprenticeships, on-the-job training.

    Job outlook: Many job openings will stem from the need to replace experienced ironworkers who leave the occupation or retire. The number of job openings can fluctuate depending on economic conditions and the level of construction activity.

  • 6. Veterinary technologists and assistants

    Projected increase in 2020: 52 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 80,200

    Median pay in 2010: $29,710

    Education/training: Most entry-level veterinary technicians have a 2-year associate degree from an American Veterinary Medical Association-accredited community college program. All states require passing a credentialing exam following coursework.

    Job outlook: Veterinary technologists will enjoy excellent job opportunities due to the relatively few graduates from 4- year programs — about 500 annually.

  • 5. Carpenters

    Projected increase in 2020: 55.7 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 46,500

    Median pay in 2010: $25,760

    Education/training: High school or less training required. On-the-job training is typical.

    Job outlook: Carpenters with specialized or all-around skills will have better opportunities for steady work than carpenters who can perform only a few relatively simple, routine tasks.

  • 4. Brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, tile and marble setters

    Projected increase in 2020: 60.1 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 29,400

    Median pay in 2010: $27,780

    Education/training: Apprenticeships usually are sponsored by local union-management joint apprenticeship and training committees, local contractors, or trade associations.

    Job outlook: New concerns over the costs of heating and cooling buildings of all types has led to a need to train construction workers of all types, including brickmasons, blockmasons, and stonemasons, in the emerging field of green construction.

  • 3. Biomedical engineers

    Projected increase in 2020: 61.7 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 15,700

    Median pay in 2010: $81,540

    Education/training: A bachelor’s degree in engineering is required for almost all entry-level engineering jobs.

    Job outlook: The aging of the population and a growing focus on health issues will drive demand for better medical devices and equipment designed by biomedical engineers.

  • 2. Home health aides

    Projected increase in 2020: 69.4 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 1.02 million

    Median pay in 2010: $20,560

    Education/training: Home health aides are not required to have a high school diploma; they receive most of their training on the job from experienced aides or nurses.

    Job outlook: There is a growing demand for home services among the elderly and pressure to contain health costs by moving patients home sooner. Most employers only hire on-call hourly workers and do not offer benefits.

  • 1. Personal care aides

    Projected increase in 2020: 70.5 percent

    Number employed in 2010: 861,000

    Median pay in 2010: $19,640

    Education/training: Some states only require on-the-job training; other states may require formal training that can be completed at community colleges, vocational schools, home health care agencies, and elder care programs.

    Job outlook: Rapid job growth is expected because of the projected rise in the number of elderly people, who are increasingly relying on home care.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Jobs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A health care employee works at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Miami. Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half, though the numbers are no where near the peak in July.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,744 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths November 18, 2020 | 5:01 PM
In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, students at West Brooklyn Community High School listen to questions posed by their principal during a current events-trivia quiz and pizza party in the school's cafeteria in New York.
School shutdown
New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises November 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/18/2020 Hanalise Huff, MD at Boston Children's Hospital, receives a COVID-19 test from RN Kelly Hogan at Urban League of Boston on Wednesday afternoon. People weathered through long lines at Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, despite temperatures in the 30s. Erin Clark/Globe Staff TOPIC: 19conronamain REPORTER: kay lazar
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker 'concerned' that lines for COVID-19 tests suggest residents are ignoring Thanksgiving guidance November 18, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Shutterstock
ABORTION
Massachusetts Senate passes amendment strengthening abortion rights November 18, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Education
Mass. school district: Verify your Thanksgiving COVID protocols, or kids have to stay home November 18, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Rudolph W. Giuliani listens as President Trump speaks at a news briefing at the White House in September. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Rudy Giuliani
Here's what happened when Rudy Giuliani made his first appearance in federal court in nearly three decades November 18, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Local
A Guatemalan immigrant was arrested by ICE in an East Boston park. Local officials want more information. November 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Jon Super
Linda Pizzuti Henry
Linda Henry named chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners November 18, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2020. Many liberals are pushing Joe Biden to name Warren as treasury secretary. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Politics
What's next for Elizabeth Warren during Joe Biden's administration? November 18, 2020 | 1:22 PM
A nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020.
BATTLING COVID-19
Harvard doctor presents plan to ‘get us out of this COVID-19 war’ November 18, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Megan Gelinas of Norwood uses hand sanitizer while riding a Green Line train to work in Boston during the pandemic last April.
NOT A SANITIZER
Company to pay $550K for misleading MBTA over hand sanitizer November 18, 2020 | 12:03 PM
National
‘MasterChef Junior’ star Ben Watkins dies at 14 from cancer November 18, 2020 | 11:51 AM
BOSTON , MA. - NOVEMBER 17: Governor Charlie Baker speaks to the media at the State House on November 17, 2020 in Boston , Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker announced his nomination of Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the Supreme Judicial Court. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update November 18, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Faneuil Hall
Faneuil Hall Marketplace management firm pays $2.1 million owed to city November 18, 2020 | 10:46 AM
New Hampshire
Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl November 18, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Suspect wanted in Boston Public Garden sexual assault.
Crime
Man arrested in Boston Public Garden sexual assault November 18, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Jennifer O'Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff in the Biden White House.
Jennifer O'Malley Dillon
Jennifer O'Malley Dillon of Franklin will be Joe Biden's deputy chief of staff November 18, 2020 | 9:16 AM
A patient takes part in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon November 18, 2020 | 7:01 AM
Politics
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa November 18, 2020 | 5:53 AM
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. FDA officials on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
At-home test
FDA allows 1st rapid COVID-19 test that gives results at home November 17, 2020 | 11:03 PM
U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown.
Scott Brown
U.S. paid for Scott Brown, wife to fly on private jet in New Zealand, avoiding quarantine November 17, 2020 | 9:35 PM
milton thumbnail
MILTON
Bicyclist struck and killed by utility truck in Milton November 17, 2020 | 8:29 PM
FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible,” Krebs said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
ELECTION
Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security November 17, 2020 | 8:24 PM
brockton thumbnail
BROCKTON
Woman killed in high-speed crash in Brockton November 17, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
CRIME
FBI: Mass. had near 10% rise in hate crimes last year November 17, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Coronavirus
Sen. Grassley, third in line for the presidency, tests positive for COVID-19 November 17, 2020 | 6:34 PM
BOSTON , MA. - NOVEMBER 17: Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. speaks at the State House on November 17, 2020 in Boston , Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker announced his nomination of Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the Supreme Judicial Court. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Serge Georges Jr.
Charlie Baker taps Judge Serge Georges Jr. for state's high court November 17, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Local
Feds find constitutional violations in Massachusetts prisons November 17, 2020 | 5:20 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a health care worker gives a test at a COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. A deadly rise in COVID-19 infections is forcing state and local officials to adjust their blueprints for fighting a virus that is threatening to overwhelm health care systems. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,263 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths November 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
During the 22 years Sean Ellis spent in prison after being convicted of killing a Boston police detective, Ellis believed there was something suspicious about the officers who led the murder investigation.
Local
Why Sean Ellis agreed to be the subject of Netflix's 'Trial 4' — and what's next for his case November 17, 2020 | 4:46 PM