How Social Norms Translate To Workplace Gender Differences

–iSTOCK
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
December 23, 2014

There are a lot of misconceptions about how women act at work.

But wouldn’t it be nice if we lived in a world where men and women were just looked at as people?

Professor Emerita of Management and Psychology at Gettysburg College Dr. Virginia Schein told Boston.com that in an ideal world, men and women would be treated merely on their credentials and experiences, not on their gender.

“We haven’t reached the stage yet that we see male and female and we just wonder about qualities,’’ she said.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal published the article “Women at Work: A Guide for Men,’’ about how to deal with women in the workplace. The author, Joanne Lipman, discussed various ways in which she could “demystify’’ communicating with women.

Advertisement

Lipman wrote: “We are flooded with career-advice books for women. There are women’s networking groups and leadership conferences galore. But they’re all geared toward women, consumed primarily by women and discussed among women. I am convinced that women don’t need more advice. Men do.’’

Lipman discussed how women often use apologetic language and neglect to ask for promotions or raises. She also said women often feel as if they aren’t respected by colleagues.

Dr. William Pollack, Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a consultant on gender in the workplace, said men and women working in mixed groups have higher rates of performance, but lower rates of satisfaction, though research still doesn’t show why.

Pollack said the only biological difference between men and women is women’s ability to have children. But there are still some communication differences.

Schein said women often ask questions instead of saying bold statements, but this tendency has lessened over time.

“They [bosses] are doing much better,’’ she said. “There has been a very big change, to the extent that bosses male or female treat their employees as equal.’’

But she also said that women are conditioned by prior experiences to not act with as much confidence as men.

Advertisement

Pollack said that most of these stereotypes between the two genders are socialized based on societal norms and experiences.

“It’s not cognitive,’’ Pollack said. “A lot is unconscious. We don’t know we are doing it and then if people call us [men] up short, we as men may get angry and women may get more apologetic.’’

This lack of confidence can, in fact, lead to women not asking for a promotion or raise, as well.

“We do have research that shows that,’’ she said. “We have to realize that, and that again comes out of the you can’t help what you have experienced.’’

She said that even if men are less qualified than women, they tend to be more likely to ask for a raise nd promotions or have the confidence they can do something.

But Schein also said having articles to remind women not to do this can be helpful.

Schein said there have been improvements – such as fewer women being called “girls’’ in the media. Though the WSJ article does say this still happens, Schein said it is not as frequent as it once was.

Though some things have improved, one thing that has continued to plague women in the workplace is pregnancy and maternity leave.

Schein said this “issue’’ needs to be framed in a different light.

“It’s not the women’s problem,’’ she said. “It’s our workplace that needs to understand how the world works if we want population to continue and needs to make changes in structure.’’

Advertisement

Judy Shen-Filerman, the CEO of Dreambridge Partners, a leadership training and career development coaching firm, helps her clients try to be their best self. She often helps people overcome situations in which they are the minorities, or underrepresented, like women.

Her advice, though different for each person, has this underlying theme: “For me powerful leadership and effectiveness comes from understanding and owning my talents, gifts and skills, you have to own your assets,’’ she said.

She acknowledged that women and men may communicate differently, but neither group should ever feel inferior. Women, she said, speak in a more indirect way, while men think linearly and to the point.

“It is important for people to understand that the way women naturally communicate is not a deficit,’’ she said. “It is a preference, we are just different and figure out what our preferences are.’’

Pollack said women’s workplace treatment is not an unsolvable problem.

“It can always be changed if people are willing if you understand what is behind it,’’ he said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Jobs News Jobs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A registered nurse loads a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a vaccination center, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,820 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths February 14, 2021 | 5:08 PM
House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, ahead of the fifth day of the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Senate is expected to hear closing arguments in Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, and vote on whether to convict or acquit him of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
GOP
Fallout begins for Republicans who voted to impeach Trump February 14, 2021 | 4:28 PM
Local
North Reading woman injured in N.H. snowmobile crash February 14, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) reacts while speaking with staff after the conclusion of the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Senate voted to acquit Trump of the “incitement of insurrection” charge in the deadly riot at the Capitol, with 57 guilty votes, 10 shy of the number necessary to convict the former president.
World
World reacts to Trump’s acquittal: ‘The U.S. remains in a precarious situation’ February 14, 2021 | 2:18 PM
Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
GameStop
Wall Street regulators signal tougher approach to industry after GameStop frenzy February 14, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Dogs
Good dogs! 20 years of covering Westminster Kennel Club show February 14, 2021 | 1:21 PM
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the first anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Parkland Anniversary
On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws February 14, 2021 | 12:22 PM
National
Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months February 14, 2021 | 12:00 PM
In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo the Utah House of Representatives convenes for a special session of the Legislature at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.
National
Lawmakers pursue limiting public access to mug shots February 14, 2021 | 11:39 AM
Coronavirus
Virus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance February 14, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Rick Cinclair
Local
Worcester man who jumped from burning porch dies from injuries, son says February 14, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Nicole Hester
Local
'It is truly sad and dangerous': New England politicians condemn Trumps acquittal February 14, 2021 | 10:24 AM
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows the set for the popular quiz show.
Jeopardy!
Brayden Smith, five-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion, dies at 24 February 14, 2021 | 10:18 AM
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.
T.J. Ducklo
White House press aide resigns over call to reporter February 14, 2021 | 10:07 AM
This file photo shows Theo Fencher, 4-years-old of Worcester, left, holding on to his father Frank Fechner's hand while ice skating in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 19, 2015.
Local
Some Worcester-area ice rinks opening for public skating February 14, 2021 | 9:55 AM
From left: House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), counsel Sarah Istel and lead house impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) work late Wednesday to prepare for the third day of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 10, 2021. House managers used the words and video of the rioters at the Capitol to argue that the attack was carried out at the behest of former President Trump. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Impeachment Trial
Trump acquitted of inciting insurrection, even as bipartisan majority votes ‘guilty’ February 14, 2021 | 9:44 AM
The Bachelor
Chris Harrison to step away from ‘The Bachelor’ after ‘harmful’ comments February 14, 2021 | 9:32 AM
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after the Senate voted not guilty in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting the January 6 attack on the Congress by a mob of his supporters, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
DONALD TRUMP
4 final takeaways from Trump's impeachment trial February 13, 2021 | 5:26 PM
A medical worker loads a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a vaccination center, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, 65 new deaths February 13, 2021 | 5:11 PM
In this June 4, 2020, file photo, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks during a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing about the COVID-19 response on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Impeachment Trial
Rep. Herrera Beutler in middle of impeachment trial turmoil February 13, 2021 | 3:37 PM
Carlos Ghosn Case
High court denies accused Ghosn smugglers' bid to stay in US February 13, 2021 | 2:25 PM
A home is decorated as a "house float" for Mardi Gras in the Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2021. With coronavirus cases rising and falling and rising in the last year, artists who normally design elaborate parade floats were forced to change their tradition. (Akasha Rabut/The New York Times)
Mardi Gras
With Mardi Gras parades canceled, floats find a new home February 13, 2021 | 1:58 PM
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, demonstrators are taken into custody after curfew in Minneapolis as protests continued following the death of George Floyd.
NATIONAL
Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers February 13, 2021 | 1:21 PM
People are given COVID-19 vaccinations, center, as doses of COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into syringes at a counter, below, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at a vaccination center at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass.
Local
Docs decry Massachusetts plan changing vaccination focus February 13, 2021 | 11:55 AM
FILE -- President Donald Trump at a Medal of Freedom presentation at the White House in Washington, Dec, 7, 2020. Even if the Senate votes to acquit Trump at his second impeachment trial, it will hardly be the last or decisive word on his level of culpability in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Politics
Senate votes to acquit Trump in historic impeachment trial February 13, 2021 | 11:18 AM
A liquor shop's manager clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima, northeastern Japan Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
World
Powerful earthquake strikes Japan February 13, 2021 | 11:10 AM
In this Oct. 15, 2008 file photo, former FBI agent John Connolly listens to the testimony during his trial in Miami. The imprisoned former FBI agent serving a 40-year prison sentence for alerting former Boston mobster Whitey Bulger that he could implicated in a mob murder wants to be released from prison on medical grounds.
John Connolly
Imprisoned ex-FBI agent who worked with Whitey Bulger seeks release February 13, 2021 | 10:51 AM
Impeachment Trial
AP source: GOP leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump February 13, 2021 | 10:30 AM
FILE - From left: Addison Easterling and Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, some of TikTok’s highest earning creators, at their home in Los Angeles, Dec. 27, 2019. The trio are now eligible to join the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists now that it has approved an “influencer agreement” that expands coverage and membership options to online content creators. (Michelle Groskopf/The New York Times)
TikTok
TikTok stars and social media creators can now join Hollywood’s top union February 13, 2021 | 9:41 AM
Impeachment Trial
Senators await closing arguments in Trump trial February 13, 2021 | 9:31 AM