Read: Mass. Teachers Association demands closure of all schools over COVID-19

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is demanding the immediate closure of schools across the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, MTA President Merrie Najimy called for all public schools to close for two weeks to make a “significant and consistent impact on the spread of COVID-19” and to plan for possible longer closures. She also called for the cancellation of MCAS tests in the spring.

“This is a time for consistency, leadership and urgent action at both the state and national levels – qualities that have been sorely lacking so far during the coronavirus crisis,” she wrote. “Now is the time for decisive action to protect students, families, educators and everyone else in our communities. We demand that it be taken.”

While a state of emergency has been declared in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has said the Department of Public Health is not recommending the statewide closure of schools. He said the decision on whether or not to close is being left to district leaders, based on the specific circumstances within their community.

“People should be making those decisions based on the facts associated with their school,” Baker said of leaving the decision to district and school leaders on Friday.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh — after initially indicating schools would remain open — announced Friday that the city’s schools would be closed starting March 17, with plans to re-open the week of April 27.

In her letter, Najimy pointed out that already there has been widespread closing of public schools.

“More is needed,” she wrote. “The piecemeal approach is ineffective. We must take action on a statewide basis to protect students, educators, and the health of Massachusetts families.”

Read the full statement from the MTA below: