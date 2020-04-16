Polar Seltzer demonstrates how to make a face shield from a plastic bottle

The process takes about two minutes.

Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer lineup
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer lineup. –Polar Seltzer
By
April 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM

The co-owners of Polar Seltzer are sharing an easy way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus — DIY face shields.

Carolyn Stimpson, co-owner of the Worcester-based seltzer company and Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, and her family released a video on Tuesday demonstrating how to turn a plastic bottle into a DIY face shield. 

The face shield is made from a 2-liter clear plastic bottle, weather stripping, and string, to protect against respiratory droplets that can transmit COVID-19. A plastic face shield can be washed and reused, and helps its wearers from touching their face. As noted in the how-to video, the process of creating a face shield takes about two minutes.

According to Boston 25 News, the Stimpson family has crafted hundreds of DIY face shields for health care workers and donated thousands of plastic bottles. They’re calling the face shields PPPE — Polar Personal Protective Equipment. 

