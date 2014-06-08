Carver Police Officer Dives Deep to Save Dog Submerged in Car

By
Chris Caesar
June 8, 2014

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but it’s not always just a one-way street.

Carver Police Officer David Harriman is racking up the accolades as an Internet hero this weekend, after diving under eight feet of murky water to save a dog trapped in a submerged car Saturday.

—Carver Police Department

Its owner, Debra Titus, of Plymouth, and another pup were able to escape the pickup truck as it sank, though a second spooked pooch remained trapped underwater when officers arrived.

Harriman, described as an “avid dog lover’’ by the department, quickly gave his gun belt to his partner and dove into the water, managing to open the car door and retrieve the animal.

Advertisement

“The dog was returned to its owner in good health but a little frightened,’’ a statement from the department read.

An image of Harriman carrying the dog from the pond has gone viral on Facebook, with over 20,000 likes and 2,500 shares in under 18 hours as of early Sunday afternoon.

Not bad for a police department with less than 1,000 followers two days ago.

“Officer Harriman [is] a true hero to me,’’ Donna MacMillan Nichols wrote on the page. “He didn’t have to do what he did… [You’re] a fantastic human being,’’

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

National News
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million June 11, 2017 | 9:22 AM
Politics
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee June 11, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Local News
Maine teen drowns in river while swimming with friends June 10, 2017 | 10:33 PM
Local News
Newport to host replicas of Columbus ships Pinta and Nina June 10, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Boston police investigate racially insensitive video depicting an officer June 10, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Local News
Hospitals to add boxes for unused prescription drugs June 10, 2017 | 3:40 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Democrat Jorge Elorza celebrates his win over Independent Vincent Cianci, Jr. in the Providence mayoral race, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island's largest city, Providence, has approved Thursday, June 1, 2017, final passage of a police accountability measure proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status. Elorza has said he'll sign the legislation into law. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Local News
Ordinance limits Providence households to up to 3 dogs June 10, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Local News
Police: Rollover crash on Interstate 90 kills passenger June 10, 2017 | 3:11 PM
06/10/2017 Boston Ma- -2017 Orlando Pulse Survivors float at the Boston Pride Parade. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic
Local News
Boston Pride parade crowd cheers Orlando nightclub shooting survivors June 10, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Celebs
Cosby on trial: Gripping testimony, brisk pace mark Week 1 June 10, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Politics
Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run in Utah June 10, 2017 | 2:02 PM
National News
Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88 June 10, 2017 | 12:28 PM
Local News
Lawmaker mistakenly hands out document with porn references June 10, 2017 | 11:10 AM
Boston Ma 08172016 People in the Background enjoy ice-cream and other treats ,that were handed out at Digital voter registration drive, outside at Boston City Hall. People were able to register or update their voter registration status. Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Politics
Massachusetts lawmakers weigh automatic voter registration June 10, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Local News
Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance June 10, 2017 | 9:43 AM
Local News
A mysterious ailment is killing birds on Cape Cod June 10, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Local News
Chemicals found in water of several New Hampshire wells June 10, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization, pose for a photograph at an event for Scion Hotels, a division of Trump hotels, Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Politics
Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad June 10, 2017 | 8:07 AM
A child’s bike was left at the scene Friday night.
Local News
Child struck, killed by commuter rail train in Salem June 10, 2017 | 7:35 AM
Local News
Families trusted this hospital chain to care for their relatives. It systematically failed them June 10, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Politics
Trump impeachment is wrong 2018 election message, Democrats say June 10, 2017 | 12:00 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney talks with reporters in New York. Romney said on Friday, June 9, at a gathering of GOP officials in Park City, Utah that Democrat Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take a job as President Donald Trump's secretary of state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Politics
Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump secretary of state job June 9, 2017 | 7:35 PM
Local News
DEA seizes 50 kilograms of fentanyl precursor valued at $570 million June 9, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Local News
Medical examiner testifies no conclusive evidence Bella Bond died from punch to stomach June 9, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Local News
State bond rating downgraded in blow to Baker, Mass. politicians June 9, 2017 | 6:26 PM
FILE - In this April 27, 2010, file photo, Lishan Wang stands during arraignment in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven Conn. Wang, charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute, pleaded no contest to lesser charges on Friday, June 9, 2017, and agreed to serve 32 years in prison. (Douglas Healey/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician June 9, 2017 | 5:34 PM
A packed hearing room attends a Massachusetts Legislature's Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security public hearing concerning a bill that calls for sharp limits on cooperation between federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement agencies at the Statehouse Friday, June 9, 2017, in Boston. The overflow crowned spilled out into the hallways outside the large hearing room. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Politics
Massachusetts lawmakers wrestle with sanctuary state bill June 9, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Local News
Police: 15-year-old fatally stabs mother, takes own life with gun June 9, 2017 | 5:24 PM
Local News
Man convicted of animal cruelty for stabbing pit bull June 9, 2017 | 5:20 PM
FILE - This April 11, 2016 photo shows a portion of the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy campus in Exeter, N.H. Two former teachers at the academy acknowledged sexual misconduct, and a former admissions officer pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse. It was one of the state's top stories in 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
3 NH students expelled for tampering with student council president election June 9, 2017 | 5:16 PM