Carver Police Officer Dives Deep to Save Dog Submerged in Car

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but it’s not always just a one-way street.

Carver Police Officer David Harriman is racking up the accolades as an Internet hero this weekend, after diving under eight feet of murky water to save a dog trapped in a submerged car Saturday.

Its owner, Debra Titus, of Plymouth, and another pup were able to escape the pickup truck as it sank, though a second spooked pooch remained trapped underwater when officers arrived.

Harriman, described as an “avid dog lover’’ by the department, quickly gave his gun belt to his partner and dove into the water, managing to open the car door and retrieve the animal.

“The dog was returned to its owner in good health but a little frightened,’’ a statement from the department read.

An image of Harriman carrying the dog from the pond has gone viral on Facebook, with over 20,000 likes and 2,500 shares in under 18 hours as of early Sunday afternoon.

Not bad for a police department with less than 1,000 followers two days ago.

“Officer Harriman [is] a true hero to me,’’ Donna MacMillan Nichols wrote on the page. “He didn’t have to do what he did… [You’re] a fantastic human being,’’