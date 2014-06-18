The Boston ‘Tickler’ Now Has Unoffical Merchandise

The Boston ‘Tickler’ now has his own unofficial merchandise. Campus Teez created these “WANTED’’ shirts, displaying Elmo with a ski mask, and they’re on sale for $18. The shirt info on the site reads:

HELP spread awareness about the Kirkwood Tickler with one of these shirts. A portion of the proceeds may or may not go towards helping his victims recover from the trauma.The more people who join the event, the cheaper they get. Stay safe.

As of 3 p.m., 122 people have marked that they are attending the Facebook presale event.

There have been at least 10 reported sightings of the Tickler near Boston College. According to police and several alleged victims, the man has broken into homes near BC and watched students sleep or tickled their feet.