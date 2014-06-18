The Boston ‘Tickler’ Now Has Unoffical Merchandise

–Via CampusTeez.com
By
Austin Tedesco
June 18, 2014

The Boston ‘Tickler’ now has his own unofficial merchandise. Campus Teez created these “WANTED’’ shirts, displaying Elmo with a ski mask, and they’re on sale for $18. The shirt info on the site reads:

HELP spread awareness about the Kirkwood Tickler with one of these shirts. A portion of the proceeds may or may not go towards helping his victims recover from the trauma.The more people who join the event, the cheaper they get. Stay safe.

As of 3 p.m., 122 people have marked that they are attending the Facebook presale event.

There have been at least 10 reported sightings of the Tickler near Boston College. According to police and several alleged victims, the man has broken into homes near BC and watched students sleep or tickled their feet.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Politics
Radio anchor says Al Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour November 16, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Local News
Man says marijuana dispensary will bring ‘undesirable elements’ to the area, like army vets and cancer patients November 16, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
‘Juuling’: The most widespread phenomenon you’ve never heard of November 16, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Roger Brown
Local News
Berklee president confirms another misconduct case November 16, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Local News
Alleged gangsters plead guilty to gambling, loan-sharking in Springfield November 16, 2017 | 8:30 AM
police tape
Local News
Maine police: 17-year-old dies in multi-vehicle crash November 16, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Portland Christmas Tree
Local News
Homegrown tree to help Portland celebrate Christmas November 16, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Local News
Hate crimes in Vermont increased in 2016 November 16, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Politics
US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it November 16, 2017 | 3:43 AM
Local News
Police identify body found in Portland November 16, 2017 | 2:15 AM
Game of Life Lawsuit
Business
Who invented Game of Life? Court aims to find out November 16, 2017 | 12:22 AM
Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Local News
Dartmouth professor accused of groping two women in 2002 November 15, 2017 | 9:34 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea. Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for Nassar is set for Nov. 22 a week before jury selection was to begin. (Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
National News
Former USA Gymnastics doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases November 15, 2017 | 8:52 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Booking flights can be stressful as consumers worry about how to get the best deal and how far ahead to book, especially at holiday time. Experts say check multiple websites for prices and forget the notion that there's a magic day of the week or time of day when fares drop.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
National News
Southwest pilot with loaded gun arrested before boarding November 15, 2017 | 8:36 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: A visitor takes a photo of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci at Christie's New York Auction House, November 15, 2017 in New York City. The coveted painting is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday night and has been guaranteed to sell for over $100 million.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Arts
This Leonardo da Vinci painting just sold for a record $450M November 15, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Celebs
Lawyers: Former 'Bachelor' performed CPR on dying driver November 15, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Local News
Resident of YMCA rooming house beaten to death with bat November 15, 2017 | 7:16 PM
Local News
Man admits to shoving 70-year-old woman to the ground in Danvers parking lot November 15, 2017 | 7:12 PM
Local News
Mass. truck driver pleads guilty for role in deadly crash November 15, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Animals
Video of 4 bobcats in suburban Vermont area shows healthy population November 15, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Local News
Good Samaritan, officer help revive woman in NH crash November 15, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Local News
RI principal charged with failing to report child abuse November 15, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Boston, MA -- 1/31/2017 - Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 01healey Reporter:
Local News
Court settlement bans for-profit nursing school from Mass. November 15, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Local News
Transgender woman sues over placement in Mass. male prison November 15, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre criminal court in Barre, Vt. during Herring's sentencing hearing. Herring faces life in prison for the murder of state social worker Lara Sobel and three of Herring's relatives in August 2015. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed 4: 'I can't take back that day. I wish I could but I can't.' November 15, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Green-Line-Train
Local News
Here’s a summary of the MBTA’s 2017 Thanksgiving schedule November 15, 2017 | 6:06 PM
Governor Baker and Elizabeth Warren
Politics
WBUR poll finds Elizabeth Warren and Charlie Baker are well ahead of challengers November 15, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., from left, speaks, while House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listen during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol's Emancipation Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, dedicating and unveiling the commemorative chair in honor of U.S. prisoners of war and the service members missing in action. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Politics
Here’s what Elizabeth Warren said about the expected resignation of the CFPB director November 15, 2017 | 4:03 PM
Local News
What we know about the 'free speech' rally on Boston Common this weekend November 15, 2017 | 3:56 PM
Blood Pressure Guidelines
Health
A cardiologist explains why those new blood pressure guidelines are important November 15, 2017 | 2:19 PM