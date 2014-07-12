Quincy Man Arrested after Swimming in Aquarium Shark Tank

Another attraction that locals know when to visit (early, early, early) before the crowds is the New England Aquarium. The has been completely restored in the wake of a $17.3 million redesign of the original, central tank, which has helped define the experience for generations of visitors. Just make sure you visit before the number of tourists outnumber the fish.
A view of the giant tank at the New England Aquarium. –David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
By
July 12, 2014

A Quincy man who jumped into a tank containing a shark at the New England Aquarium Thursday afternoon was arrested.

Stephen Pellegrine, 51, jumped into the large center tank around 6:30 p.m., NECN reports. Aquarium staff immediately demanded that he exit the water, but they say he “swam around for several minutes’’ before complying.

Erica Brody, an Assistant District Attorney in Suffolk County, told My Fox Boston the fish tank was 27 feet deep.

NECN reports:

Pellegrine was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on trespass and disorderly conduct charges. He was held on $1500 cash bail and ordered to submit a drug and alcohol evaluation.

Aquarium staff told FOX 25 that none of the animals in the tank were harmed. Pellegrine must stay away from the aquarium.

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

