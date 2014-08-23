This 60-Year Love Story Will Brighten Your Saturday

Secret codes, cross-country love letters, and an adorable courtship: the six-decade love story of Cynthia Riggs and Howie Attebery has it all. Here’s an excerpt of their journey from The Boston Globe:

They had a lifetime to catch up on. They wrote, first in mailed letters and soon by e-mail, about their childhoods, the books that lined their shelves, their daily routines, their professions…They sent pictures of their houses, their yards, and, shyly, themselves.

“I was delighted to see you’ve worn well,’’ Cynthia wrote.

“You are splendid,’’ Howie wrote, using her childhood nickname, Cynner. “You will never be unbeautiful.’’