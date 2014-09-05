Woman Says She Was Fired After Discovering ‘Rape Room’ in Salem Comic Store

The details for this story only come in the form of ‘he said’ ‘she said’ tweets, but writer Jennifer Williams tweeted this week that she was fired by Harrison’s Comics in Salem after an employee mentioned the store having a “rape room,’’ which Williams then told the owner about.

Fyi, Harrison's Comics and Collectibles in Salem MA has a "rape room", dubbed such by the owner's friend Julian who is acting as manager. — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliams13) September 2, 2014

On Sunday I spoke to the owner about my concerns. I was off yesterday. Today I was fired. — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliams13) September 2, 2014

@The_T113 It's one of the back room used for storage. I have no idea why they call it a rape room. Didn't dare ask. — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliams13) September 3, 2014

The Harrison’s Twitter account responded yesterday after a series of tweets from Williams.

Those who have know us for years must realize that we do not condone this behavior. — Harrison's Comics (@HARRISONSCOMICS) September 3, 2014

I was not even aware that she had been let go but according to others it was just that they feel she wouldn't work — Harrison's Comics (@HARRISONSCOMICS) September 3, 2014

I feel bad that she had to lash out this way. I have known her for many years and think of her as a friend. — Harrison's Comics (@HARRISONSCOMICS) September 3, 2014

If anyone would like to hear my side of the story feel free to come talk to me in Salem today thru Saturday — Harrison's Comics (@HARRISONSCOMICS) September 3, 2014

And here are Williams’ responses to those posts:

@HARRISONSCOMICS Hey, Larry, instead of trying to backpedal out of my earshot how about you actually talk to me? — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliams13) September 3, 2014

@HARRISONSCOMICS Your side of the story is that you knew about the rape room and when I came to you, you brushed it off. — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliams13) September 3, 2014

@HARRISONSCOMICS You said you didn't want to make waves and you were sure he was just joking. — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliams13) September 3, 2014

Harrison’s Comics released a statement on their official Facebook page at 12 p.m. on Friday denying the allegations.

