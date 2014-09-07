Rapper Nas Gets Warm Welcome from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum superstar rapper Nas (ne Nasir Jones) is well known for waxing poetic about politics, so it should come as no surprise that he was hobnobbing with the head of the Hub on Sunday.

The hip-hop honcho held court with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh before his scheduled Boston Calling performance on Sunday, and he took to social media to let everybody know about it.

Nas apparently also took the opportunity to meet with “the young ladies learning tech from the M.I.T. “I Know I Can Program,’’ an initiative that is likely named for the rapper’s similarly named song that encourages youth to follow their dreams.

Mayor Walsh’s warm welcome to Nas was the city’s latest kind gesture to the rapping luminary, whose name was up in lights in Dorchester in a slightly different fashion from what he may be used to.

The rapper’s ties to Greater Boston run deep, as evidenced by last year’s introduction of the Nasir Jones Hiphop Fellowship, part of a hip-hop archive at Harvard University overseen by professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

For those who think Mayor Walsh and hip-hop are an odd pairing, think again. Part of his inauguration celebration included an impressive performance by Boston breakdancing crew Floorlords.

Nas will be collaborating with The Roots Sunday night as the headlining act at Boston Calling, where he is expected to highlight his show by performing songs from his heralded 1994 debut, “Illmatic,’’ which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.