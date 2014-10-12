Braintree Clinic Reopens Following Ebola Scare

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
October 12, 2014

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree reopened Monday after it was determined that the patient there who reportedly checked in with Ebola-like symptoms did not have the disease.

The Boston Public Health Commission confirmed Sunday that the patient who walked into Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates and was later transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center did not “meet criteria to be considered someone at high risk for Ebola.’’

The determination came after the city commission, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Beth Israel discussed the case, according to statement from BPHC released late Sunday night.

The medical building has been disinfected using standard procedures, and no one who was in the building on Sunday needs to take any special precautions because the patient never posed a risk to others, Harvard Vanguard said in its letter to patients and visitors Monday.

Advertisement

“This patient had no cough or sneezing, no vomiting or diarrhea, and no bleeding, and therefore was not exposing anyone to blood or body fluids,’’ the letter stated. “Staff and patients coming to Braintree are safe.’’

The patient, who has not been identified, was transported to Beth Israel by Brewster Ambulance. In a statement, company president Mark Brewster said the Brewster Ambulance team followed its Ebola protocol when interacting and transporting the patient.

“Our staff has been carefully preparing over the last several weeks for situations like this, and today those preparations were put into practice,’’ Brewster said. “The actions by all emergency responders, including Braintree firefighters and police and our EMS team, went exactly according to protocol.’’

According to Harvard Vanguard, the patient had recently traveled to Liberia and came to the facility complaining of headache and muscle aches. John Monahan of Fox 25 reported that the patient came to the facility to refill a prescription. He then reportedly returned to his car before clinic staff ran out after him to prevent him from leaving

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Ebola include fever, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain, unexplained bleeding, severe headache and diarrhea.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Mark Lennihan
One-shot vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming to Cape Cod March 7, 2021 | 6:49 PM
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak at the White House in Washington after the Senate voted to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package, March 6, 2021.
Stimulus bill
What’s in the stimulus bill? A guide to where the $1.9 trillion is going March 7, 2021 | 6:40 PM
Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York.
Andrew Cuomo
Top state leader says ‘Cuomo must resign.’ Governor says ‘no way.’ March 7, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Randolph, MA - 1/5/2021: EMT Chris Martin of Cataldo Ambulance Service uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen at a COVID-19 testing site outside the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center in Randolph, MA on January 05, 2021. The site run by the town of Randolph, Cataldo Ambulance Service and many volunteers is part of the Massachusetts Stop the Spread program. On Monday (Jan. 4) the site performed 992 tests at the location. (The Stop the Spread program is intended to provide low barrier, free, and easy to access testing to all Massachusetts residents. Open to all Massachusetts residents. Testing is not restricted to residents of the cities where sites are located.) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,281 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths March 7, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Snow Guns at Nashoba Valley Ski Area.
Ski accident
Skier injured after colliding with building at Nashoba Valley Ski Area March 7, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Registered Nurses and supporters stand in a picket line and wave to cars as they drive by outside St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts on February 24, 2021. - 800 Nurses voted to go on strike starting March 8 after giving the hospital a ten day notice. During the pandemic the nurses have cited more than 500 reports of safety issues for both themselves and patients and had more than 100 co-workers leave. Nurses are asking for increased staffing levels and a new contract. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
WORCESTER
800 nurses at Worcester's St. Vincent Hospital preparing to strike March 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
01RInelken Central Falls, RI 3/1/21 Dr. Beata Nelken (cq) draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. However, on further questioning of the woman who was to receive it, it was determined that she came one day too soon for her second shot. The drawn dose was returned to the refrigerated unit for later use. The city of Central Falls has become a hot spot for the coronavirus in Rhode Island. Nelken, the president and CEO of the 1-year-old Jenks Park Pediatrics (cq) practice, has stepped up by providing testing and vaccinations for the community. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Ed Fitzpatrick
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 703,676 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 7, 2021 | 4:14 PM
Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, left, is ceremonially sworn in by R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, right, as his wife Susan McKee, center, holds the family Bible during an inauguration ceremony, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in front of the Statehouse, in Providence, R.I.
Rhode Island
New Rhode Island Gov. McKee vows to maintain fight against virus March 7, 2021 | 1:53 PM
In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 photo, an election worker inserts mail-in ballots into a voting machine at a school in Williamstown, Mass., during the state's primary election.
Local
Massachusetts Senate to weigh bill on extending voting options March 7, 2021 | 11:39 AM
Local
State Police say victim of fatal Canton crash was 17-year-old boy from Natick March 7, 2021 | 11:13 AM
Pope Francis
Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild March 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM
In this July 27, 2012 file photo, wild blueberries await harvesting in Maine.
Maine
Lawmakers want to restore native plants at National Parks March 7, 2021 | 9:53 AM
In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. China-based government hackers have exploited a bug in Microsoft's email server software to target U.S. organizations, the company said Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Microsoft
Thousands of Microsoft customers may have been victims of hack tied to China March 7, 2021 | 9:24 AM
Old Sturbridge Village.
Old Sturbridge Village
Old Sturbridge Village gets record-setting $5 million gift from estate of trustee March 7, 2021 | 9:19 AM
A U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortress” from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 “Stratotanker” in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
National
B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran March 7, 2021 | 8:36 AM
Biden Administration
Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order March 7, 2021 | 7:53 AM
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate March 7, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Boston
Boston rally calls for conviction in George Floyd case March 7, 2021 | 7:33 AM
In this image from video, Democratic senators stand as they wait for the announcement that the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill has passed by a vote of 50-49 in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
$1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
Here’s what you need to know about the stimulus bill March 7, 2021 | 7:19 AM
A worker sanitizes a door at an entrance to a COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Natick, Mass.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths March 6, 2021 | 5:08 PM
Luis Valencia Torres, 103, received a vaccine and a birthday staff by Lowell General Hospital staff on March 5.
Lowell
103-year-old celebrates birthday with a vaccine at Lowell hospital March 6, 2021 | 4:17 PM
01RInelken Central Falls, RI 3/1/21 Dr. Beata Nelken (cq) draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. However, on further questioning of the woman who was to receive it, it was determined that she came one day too soon for her second shot. The drawn dose was returned to the refrigerated unit for later use. The city of Central Falls has become a hot spot for the coronavirus in Rhode Island. Nelken, the president and CEO of the 1-year-old Jenks Park Pediatrics (cq) practice, has stepped up by providing testing and vaccinations for the community. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Ed Fitzpatrick
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 679,369 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 6, 2021 | 4:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - June 20, 2019: Attorney General Maura Healey speaks during a press conference at the Attorney General's office in Boston, MA on June 20, 2019.( Attorney General Maura Healey, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, announced the takedown of a major fentanyl/heroin and cocaine trafficking operation.) section: metro reporter:
Local
Electric supplier, Starion Energy, Inc., agrees to $10M settlement with Mass. AG's office March 6, 2021 | 2:49 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Washington.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fauci warns U.S. could be headed for another virus spike March 6, 2021 | 2:11 PM
This 2015 file photo shows a view of a condo development in Danvers. Mass.
Local
Massachusetts provides $46M in affordable housing grants March 6, 2021 | 1:24 PM
Disneyland
California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland March 6, 2021 | 12:34 PM
$1.9T COVID bill
Highlights of the Senate-approved $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage March 6, 2021 | 12:26 PM
Pope Francis and President Barham Salih of Iraq at the presidential palace in Baghdad on Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad on Friday for a three-day visit to Iraq, undeterred by suggestions that his trip might fuel a surge in coronavirus cases, undaunted by the precarious security situation and committed to offering support to a Christian community decimated by years of war. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)
Pope visits Iraq
In a ‘blessed place,’ Francis urges respect for common humanity March 6, 2021 | 11:48 AM
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd's moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8.
George Floyd
Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death March 6, 2021 | 11:07 AM
This 2015 file photo shows Sirad Zahra of Mass Action Against Police Brutality speaking at a rally at Boston City Hall Plaza to protest the choking and police harassment of 18-year old Elvin Vargas by Boston Police officer Teddy Rivera on August 31, 2015, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston
Rally in the South End to call for action on police killing cases March 6, 2021 | 10:15 AM