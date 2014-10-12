Braintree Clinic Reopens Following Ebola Scare

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree reopened Monday after it was determined that the patient there who reportedly checked in with Ebola-like symptoms did not have the disease.

The Boston Public Health Commission confirmed Sunday that the patient who walked into Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates and was later transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center did not “meet criteria to be considered someone at high risk for Ebola.’’

The determination came after the city commission, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Beth Israel discussed the case, according to statement from BPHC released late Sunday night.

The medical building has been disinfected using standard procedures, and no one who was in the building on Sunday needs to take any special precautions because the patient never posed a risk to others, Harvard Vanguard said in its letter to patients and visitors Monday.

“This patient had no cough or sneezing, no vomiting or diarrhea, and no bleeding, and therefore was not exposing anyone to blood or body fluids,’’ the letter stated. “Staff and patients coming to Braintree are safe.’’

The patient, who has not been identified, was transported to Beth Israel by Brewster Ambulance. In a statement, company president Mark Brewster said the Brewster Ambulance team followed its Ebola protocol when interacting and transporting the patient.

“Our staff has been carefully preparing over the last several weeks for situations like this, and today those preparations were put into practice,’’ Brewster said. “The actions by all emergency responders, including Braintree firefighters and police and our EMS team, went exactly according to protocol.’’

According to Harvard Vanguard, the patient had recently traveled to Liberia and came to the facility complaining of headache and muscle aches. John Monahan of Fox 25 reported that the patient came to the facility to refill a prescription. He then reportedly returned to his car before clinic staff ran out after him to prevent him from leaving

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Ebola include fever, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain, unexplained bleeding, severe headache and diarrhea.