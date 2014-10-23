Mission Hill Can’t Erase Charles Stuart, Even After 25 Years

By
October 23, 2014

In the fall of 1989, Ron Bell was a few weeks into his new job working as director of a community center in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood.

One afternoon, however, as he approached his office at the Tobin Community Center, he saw police searching a dozen or so black men. Some were nothing more than passersby. Others had come to the community center for classes or to pick up children. Others still were bringing elderly relatives who regularly socialized at the center. The men stood, their hands on the bars of the fence, their pants around their ankles.

“[The police] tore through the neighborhood. It was bad,’’ Bell, now a pastor in the same neighborhood, told Boston.com. “Before [Charles Stuart] happened we couldn’t get police to come over there to save our lives, literally. When the Stuart case happened, they were everywhere.’’

Advertisement

What had happened was this: On October 23, 1989, Charles Stuart, a furrier from Reading, had made a 911 call alleging that a “black man’’ in a black sweatsuit had shot both him and his pregnant wife in a parked car in Mission Hill. His wife Carol had died, their child hospitalized after being delivered by C-section. And Mayor Ray Flynn had ordered every available police officer to swarm the area in search of a “6-foot-tall black man about 30 years.’’

The police presence in the neighborhood—known to its residents not as Mission Hill but simply as Mission—was as invasive as it was swift, according to Bell.

And the significance of the massive law enforcement effort wasn’t lost on Mission Hill’s most impressionable minds. With police “tearing through people’s houses’’ and “pulling men out of their own houses at all hours of the day,’’ the community center had “more kids than ever,’’ Bell remembered. “Kids who never came to the center would come every day, and they’d tell us they didn’t want to go home, because they were scared the police would come back.’’

“It was like a different place,’’ said Angel, who grew up in Mission Hill and now volunteers at the Tobin Community Center. “White people didn’t talk to you. If they did, they cussed at you and spit on you and called you names. Police messed with you for no reason. They used to harass my cousin all the time, and when he finally got angry, they beat him up. Nobody talked. It was like nobody knew each other.’’

Advertisement

Police quickly began zeroing in on suspects. They focused on a man named Willie Bennett, 39 years old with a criminal history. According to the Globe, Charles Stuart had had a “physical reaction’’ when he spotted Bennett in a lineup.

“I knew he had been in trouble, but he really didn’t seem like that type of guy,’’ Angel said of his acquaintance.

As the days turned into weeks, Angel recalled wondering if it had been Bennett after all.

On January 3, 1990, Charles Stuart committed suicide by jumping off of Boston’s Tobin Bridge. The “black man’’ alleged to have murdered Carol Stuart – who police had turned the neighborhood upside down in an effort to find – did not exist.

“Everybody in the city acted like they were so sure,’’ Angel said, “After a while, we were thinking, ‘Hey, maybe it was him.’ Then [Charles Stuart] kills himself and we knew we were right.’’

Twenty-five years later, Stuart still represents a wound from which Mission Hill has yet to fully recover, though Bell notes the neighborhood has improved.

“When I was 9, here in Mission,’’ Bell said, “I’d walk to Cub Scouts and these big white guys would spit on me and call me nigger, right before I went to sing the National Anthem.’’

To Bell, while things have “gotten better’’ and racism is less blatant, the neighborhood remains plagued by the same problems: crime, drugs, lack of opportunities and above all, the reputation for just that.

“We can’t expect anyone to clean up streets, or stop selling drugs, or receive salvation when they have no food, have no jobs around, and see the hypocrisy with the police and the government,’’ Bell said.

Advertisement

Angel was less optimistic. “We changed, but not a good change,’’ he said. “The city learned how to make it look better,’’ Angel said. Police in Boston “still look at black and Spanish people the same.’’

June, who asked that we not use her real name, was in her twenties when police stormed the neighborhood. She pointed to gentrification as the driving force of change in the area.

“They kicked out a ton of the people who used to live here,’’ she said.

Today, June said, kids growing up in Mission Hill don’t even know what happened in 1989. “That should tell you everything you need to know’’ about how it’s changed, she said, choking up.

“The parents—even the ones who’ve lived here for their entire lives—have never told their kids,’’ she added. “Everyone wants to make it go away, especially people who are new to Mission. They wish it never happened. But it did, and it hurt so many people, and some people will never get over it. [The police] made us look like animals in a cage.’’

With those few left who do remember what happened on the streets of Mission Hill back in 1989, June said, “in a lot of ways, it’s like it never happened.’’

But those who do remember what those weeks and months were like won’t soon forget. And reminders are frequent.

“When folks who lived through that here see Mike Brown or Trayvon [Martin], it snaps them back to Charles Stuart,’’ she said.

For Angel, the events of 1989 aren’t something with which Mission Hill alone needs to come to terms.

“It’s not a Mission problem,’’ he said. “It’s Boston’s problem.’’

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
‘It is a heartbreaking day, unquestionably.’ September 6, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Mills along the Merrimack River were once the prime economic mover in Lowell.
Local News
A tale of two cities, and both of them are Lowell September 6, 2017 | 8:32 AM
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, is seen from across the Piscataqua River, Saturday, May 14, 2005, in Portsmouth, N.H. Shipyard workers along with Maine and New Hampshire's congressional delegations are protesting the shipyard's inclusion on a list of bases proposed to be closed by the Defense Department. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) / OUTTAKe 0706
Local News
Navy awards $4.9 million contract for work at Maine shipyard September 6, 2017 | 8:25 AM
police tape
Local News
Police: Man fled traffic stop and caused gas leak in New Hampshire crash September 6, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Local News
Leominster man charged with fatally stabbing brother September 6, 2017 | 8:15 AM
policelights
Local News
1 dead in Granby motorcycle crash September 6, 2017 | 8:06 AM
National News
10 things to know for today September 6, 2017 | 6:05 AM
Local News
Lowell church worker jailed on child pornography charges September 6, 2017 | 5:08 AM
Worcester, MA- August 30, 2017: The Interstate 290 bridge over Lake Qyinsigamond in Worcester, MA on August 30, 2017. (A 7-year-old girl was dozing on a chair at a late-summer cookout at her grandparents’ house this weekend when a 35-year-old man kidnapped her, choked her, and heaved her off a bridge into a lake, authorities said. She swam for her life and survived. Now her alleged attacker, Joshua Hubert, faces charges. His motives are still unclear. “She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond,” Worcester police said Monday in a statement. “She survived the drop and swam to shore, where she was eventually discovered with visible, but not life-threatening injuries.”) (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
What we know about the case of the 7-year-old girl who was kidnapped, thrown from a bridge September 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Docmary Reyes, 21, a DACA recipient, joins supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, during a protest march in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or overstayed their visas could see their lives upended after the Trump administration announced Tuesday it is ending the Obama-era program that protected them from deportation.
National News
What is DACA? A look at the immigrant program Trump is ending September 6, 2017 | 4:12 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) (C) talks to reporters with Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) (R) following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Democrats again complained about how Republicans are working behind closed doors on legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
NH senator rips Russian firm with offices in Woburn in Times op-ed September 6, 2017 | 12:59 AM
Pete Frates, who inspired the ice bucket challenge, sits beside his wife, Julie, is during a ceremony at City Hall in Boston where Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 was declared Pete Frates Day by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Local News
Pete Frates honored in Boston September 5, 2017 | 9:42 PM
Peter Sousi and Michael Federico, both of Roslindale, walk on the beach Aug. 23, 1972.
Local News
This is what Revere Beach used to look like September 5, 2017 | 9:09 PM
Former president Barack Obama speaks at the University of Chicago in April.
Politics
Read Barack Obama's statement on DACA phase-out September 5, 2017 | 5:25 PM
08/31/2017 BOSTON, MA Mayor Marty Walsh (cq) spoke during a candlelight vigil for National Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall Plaza in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Politics
'This is betrayal' September 5, 2017 | 5:17 PM
Local News
Police investigating back-to-back assaults in Harvard Square September 5, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Local News
Boston University students found a time capsule from 1915 September 5, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Local News
Police: Driver tried to flee after striking 7-year-old September 5, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Local News
Man shoots way into closed Connecticut pharmacy, steals drugs September 5, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the United States. Sessions announced the termination of the program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants September 5, 2017 | 10:09 AM
Greg Thomajan, with his wife, Andrea. He inherited the business from his father, Zareh (in portrait on wall).
Business
Greg Thomajan, the dashing haberdasher behind Zareh, is calling it quits September 5, 2017 | 8:40 AM
Local News
Mobster suspected in 1990 Gardner Museum heist to face judge on federal weapons charges September 5, 2017 | 8:35 AM
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress returns to Washington, a web of President Donald Trump's family and associates will be in the crosshairs of committees investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia last year, as well as of the high-wattage legal team assembled by Mueller. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Politics
Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs September 5, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Local News
Former Maine jail on the market for interested buyers September 5, 2017 | 8:25 AM
401 Tavern
Local News
New Hampshire residents organize tractor-trailers to drive to Houston September 5, 2017 | 8:20 AM
In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 photo, Ninotska Love, who has been accepted at Wellesley College, opens the door to her dorm room at the school in Wellesley, Mass. A growing number of women's colleges are welcoming transgender women on campus after refusing to admit them for years. Two trans women, including Ninotska, attending Wellesley this fall are believed to be the first at the school since it decided to start allowing trans women in 2015. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Education
Transgender students find open door at more women's colleges September 5, 2017 | 8:05 AM
Local News
Endicott student struck, killed on Route 128 in Beverly September 5, 2017 | 7:17 AM
National News
10 things to know for today September 5, 2017 | 6:06 AM
A sign warns beach goers of the presence of great white sharks at Lighthouse Beach in Chatham, MA. Every year, more and more great whites are spotted off the coast of Cape Cod due to the increasing seal population. 08/14/15 Julia Cumes for the Boston Globe
Local News
Nauset Beach sees 2nd shark attack on seal in about 2 weeks September 5, 2017 | 2:18 AM
Local News
Man dies after falling while cliff jumping at Livermore Falls September 5, 2017 | 2:06 AM