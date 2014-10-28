Guys, Leave Random Women Alone

–The Boston Globe
By
October 28, 2014

You’re walking down the street. You see an absolutely stunning woman. Her hair is perfect. She’s got everything just the way you like it. What do you do?

Do you say hello? Do you try to stop her? Maybe you walk beside her and try to talk? Or maybe your vocabulary fails you in the heat of the moment, so you muster an exclamation to show your appreciation. “Damn!,’’ you say. “Lookin’ good!’’

We’re guys. We see beautiful women, and maybe they’re just pretty enough to elicit a response. Most of us don’t do it for any reason but to show appreciation, and maybe to get a phone number or a date. Who wouldn’t want to spot a beautiful lady and take her out, right? What’s the issue?

Wrong, wrong, and wrong. Leave her alone.

I know what you’re thinking. She should be glad someone is attracted to her! You’re a nice guy; she should give you a chance! Besides, if she didn’t want attention, why would she wear that?

None of that really matters. The video below, posted Tuesday by Hollaback!, an organization dedicated to ending street harassment, shows a bit of what it looks, sounds and feels like.

Street harassment is the norm for most women in urban areas, and men are to blame. (No, #NotAllMen, but enough.)

Everyone likes to feel desired. You might be a nice guy, but the dozen guys who come before you, and the dozen guys who come after might not be nice. And, even if you or they are nice, you are not entitled to anything in the way of attention or a response from any woman, period. Did you ever stop to think that maybe she wore that because she liked it, or that it looks the way it does because of her proportions? Maybe she wore those jeans because she felt like flaunting it. It’s also possible she wore them because they’re jeans, and she doesn’t care what you or anyone else thinks.

The issue is that sexual harassment and assault happen to women from all walks of life, and not once in a while.

One in five American women “have been raped in their lifetimes.’’ Of those women, nearly half are raped before the age of eighteen. And, in a national survey conducted this year by Stop Street Harassment, 65 percent of women polled experienced street harassment, with over 40 percent reporting they experienced physically aggressive varieties.

In light of these statistics, it should be no wonder most women don’t take too kindly to what so many men for so long argued should be flattering.

But we shouldn’t need statistics and horror stories to let women breathe.

And, for those of you who fail to see the point, I’ve prepared a few responses to some counterpoints:

∙But men get harassed/raped/judged, too!

Okay, let’s nix that while we’re at it. But let’s start with the problem statistics show to be larger, then work from there.

∙Maybe if women armed themselves instead of whining…

It isn’t the job of the female population to regulate our actions and attitudes. Giving every woman a gun or a Taser only speaks to the symptoms, not the root.

∙So, what, we should just never talk to women?

No genius, I never said that. That’s why you have friends that introduce you to women, the internet, chock full of websites with women who might want to date you, and bars and clubs and other places where people go with a certain expectation of interaction. You do have friends and a nice outfit, don’t you?

∙But it’s a compliment!

No, it’s not. The reaction matters more than the intent. If it makes women uncomfortable, keep it. Sure, you don’t know that it will make every woman uneasy, but you should err on the side of caution.

∙But I respect women/ I’d never let that happen to my (insert female relative.)

Do you want a cookie? A relationship between you and your mom shouldn’t be the only thing to stop you from invading a woman’s space, and it shouldn’t be the only area in which you’re considerate of the needs or rights of a woman. If you’ve ever enjoyed the freedom of being left alone, humanity should be all you need to do your part in granting it to the folks around you.

More often than not, men can walk down the street wearing whatever we please without having to be made to feel uncomfortable. Men are far less likely to be called a bitch or a slut when they don’t respond to a catcall with a smile. Women generally don’t masturbate in front of us when we’re on the train. And the difference between yes and no isn’t nearly as often life or death.

There’s nothing wrong with appreciating attractive women. There’s also nothing wrong with keeping that appreciation to yourself.

