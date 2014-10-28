Which Schools Still Let Kids Wear Halloween Costumes?

–The Boston Globe
Sara Morrison
October 28, 2014

Ah, Halloween! The one day of year when children can go to school dressed as cats or pirates or princesses without worrying about their classmates making fun of them.

Or can they? Public schools across the state vary widely on their Halloween costume policies. Some school systems allow them in kindergarten through 12th grade. Some only allow them for elementary school students (as long as they don’t have flashing lights or weapons). Some don’t allow them at all, but kids can wear orange and black.

Where does your kid’s school fall on the spectrum? Let us know (email [email protected]) and we’ll add to the list:

Maynard High School:

A question arises every year: Can costumes be worn? At the high school level we have allowed Halloween costumes to be worn within the following guidelines: No masks may be worn, no costumes that are disruptive due to great size, flashing lights, sounds, graphic make-up or are inappropriate in message may be worn.

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School:

Please note that Halloween costumes, masks, etc. are not allowed at the high school.

Vincent M. Igo Elementary School (Foxborough):

Students are invited to wear their costumes to school and should bring a bag to school with them so they will have a safe way to store and carry their costumes home. We ask that costumes chosen for this parade not have any weapon-like accessories or sharp objects. Additionally, costumes should be respectful of the school environment and not be too scary (e.g. bloody masks).

Mason Rice Elementary School kindergartners (Newton):

Children should not wear their costume to school. We will allow plenty of time to get changed and ready!

As you help your child put together his/her costume, please keep these points in mind:

*No weapons (guns, swords, etc.)

*No make-up can be applied at school.

Heath Brook Elementary School kindergartners (Tewksbury):

Please do not send costumes, at the Heath Brook we dress in orange and black.

Quincy Public Schools:

Laura Owens from the superintendent’s office says elementary students wear orange and black. Middle and high schools have no official policy, but costumes wouldn’t be allowed.

Everett Public Schools:

Pre-K and K-4 students can wear costumes, but middle and high school students would not be allowed for safety reasons — though it’s never been an issue.

Boston Public Schools:

According to spokesperson Lee McGuire, there is no overall policy, but most schools allow costumes as long as there are no distractions, masks, or weapons. Some high schools don’t allow costumes at all.

Revere High School:

ON THIS DAY, WE WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO:

1. Wear costumes that depict gangs, horror characters, or are scary in nature.

2. Bring any weapons including fake ones into school facilities or premises (*).

3. Cover your heads or use masks that would make it difficult for teachers and administrators to identify you.

4. Wear heavy face makeup.

5. Wear costumes that demean any race, religion, culture, nationality, handicapped condition or gender.

6. Wear costumes that reveal the student’s undergarments or do not sufficiently cover the student’s body.

7. Wear costumes that include any type of blood or gore.

8. Wear costumes that disrupt the routine of the day or class, including Physical Education.

(*) Weapons in schools can consist of more than just guns and knives. Any item that can inflict harm upon another can be considered a weapon. These include: throwing stars, arrows, bullets, and even lighters. Toy weapons should not be brought to school either. This is because many of the toys nowadays are very realistic and can easily be perceived as a real weapon, which may result in others becoming afraid when they should not be.

Hoover Elementary School (Melrose):

A few parents have inquired as to why students are not allowed to wear Halloween costumes to school for their class parties on Friday. This year, I left the decision up to individual grade level teams. Teachers decided how they wanted to celebrate and if costumes should be included or not.

A parent writes that Hoover is the only elementary school in town not allowing students to wear costumes, resulting in “MAJORLY DISAPPOINTED KIDS & PARENTS.’’

George H. Mitchell Elementary School (Bridgewater):

A parent writes that kindergartners are not allowed to wear costumes. “Not cool,’’ the parent adds.

