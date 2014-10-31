Charlie Baker’s Teary Fisherman Story Shows the Power of False Memories

Republican candidate for governor Charlie Baker teary story has some doubters.
Republican candidate for governor Charlie Baker teary story has some doubters. –(WCVB-TV)
By
October 31, 2014

Blame the essence of how memories are formed — not Charlie Baker — for the mistaken details surrounding the Republican gubernatorial hopeful’s tearful story about a New Bedford fisherman during Tuesday’s debate.

Baker and his Democratic opponent Martha Coakley were asked about the last time they cried. Baker spoke about a conversation he had with a New Bedford fisherman who had pressured his two sons into becoming fishermen, forcing them to give up football scholarships to college. Baker paused several times during the speech, tears welling in his eyes.

That story, Baker would later admit, comes from a 2009 meeting with fisherman in New Bedford. He first told the story during his 2010 bid for governor, and it has been a favorite on this campaign trail ever since.

Advertisement

In the days since that touching moment, reporters haven’t been able to locate or identify the fisherman who supposedly told the tale. The Boston Globe couldn’t locate the family. Neither could the New Bedford Standard-Times.

That’s because, as Baker admitted on Thursday, the story could be slightly untrue.

“There may be a detail or two that I got wrong,’’ he told The Boston Globe, “but obviously the image and the message from him has stayed with me for a very long time.’’

What were those mistaken details?

“It is certainly possible that this person did not live in New Bedford, and Charlie was mistaken about that five years ago,’’ campaign manager Jim Conroy said. Conroy also said the part about the sons’ football scholarships could have been incorrect.

John Coley, an associate professor of psychology at Northeastern University, took particular interest in the media’s doubts about the fisherman story because it fits into research on memory and cognition.

“Memory is not like a video camera,’’ Coley told Boston.com. “What’s making this look like a problem is that people don’t understand how memory works.’’

Memory is a constructive process, Coley said, that involves focusing on some details and ignoring others. Over time, those details can get confused or adapted. The mistaken fisherman particulars have more to do with the essence of memory than Baker himself, according to Coley.

Advertisement

“It’s not the case that Charlie Baker is lying. Charlie Baker has this memory, it’s just the case that in everyday life we think of memory as an accurate, permanent recording of an event, and that’s not what memory really is.’’

In any case, Coakley said the memory failures “raise questions’’ about the story, and her campaign issued a press release citing a number of New Bedford locals who were not familiar with a person who fit Baker’s description.

Coakley herself is visiting New Bedford on Friday to meet with Massachusetts fishing industry leaders. Five years from now, we shouldn’t expect her to remember the specifics of those conversations, whether or not they make her cry.

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

National News
Sandy Hook mom blasts Megyn Kelly for upcoming Alex Jones interview June 12, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Local News
Girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound June 12, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Local News
Off-duty police detective dies in skydiving accident June 12, 2017 | 7:48 AM
State fire investigators walk through houses involved in a seven alarm fire on Bennington Street in Lawrence, Mass., Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
Local News
4 people hurt in fire that destroyed or damaged 8 buildings June 12, 2017 | 7:43 AM
Local News
5-year-old bitten by a black widow spider is recovering June 12, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Business
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt is stepping down June 12, 2017 | 6:34 AM
Barron Trump, second from right, son of President Donald Trump, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Politics
Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House June 12, 2017 | 3:52 AM
Local News
Deer crashes into 80-year-old woman riding motorcycle June 12, 2017 | 2:09 AM
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Arts
Companies end sponsorship over Trump killing scene in play June 12, 2017 | 1:50 AM
Local News
Evidence in Gardner Museum thefts that might bear DNA is missing June 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
World News
10 things to know for Monday June 11, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2017 - Kymani Delice(CQ),8, plays in the water spray on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, MA, June 11, 2017. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday afternoon, marking the first day of a potential heat wave. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week June 11, 2017 | 7:11 PM
National News
Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum June 11, 2017 | 6:47 PM
National News
2 climb over razor wire to escape Washington state prison June 11, 2017 | 5:54 PM
Narcan is an opioid antidote.
Local News
State makes opioid reversal drug available to health centers June 11, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Local News
Police: Man arrested after leading officers on 2-state chase June 11, 2017 | 4:53 PM
A drop of fresh sap falls from a tap in a maple tree in Bowdoin, Maine.
Local News
Massachusetts maple syrup producers have another record year June 11, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Local News
'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland June 11, 2017 | 3:11 PM
Local News
Frozen lemonade truck gets stuck on rocks in Rhode Island June 11, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed in rollover crash on I-395 June 11, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Local News
Competition for offshore wind ramps up in Massachusetts June 11, 2017 | 10:40 AM
World News
Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge June 11, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Local News
Authorities: Fentanyl precursor valued at $570M seized June 11, 2017 | 9:29 AM
National News
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million June 11, 2017 | 9:22 AM
Politics
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee June 11, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Local News
Maine teen drowns in river while swimming with friends June 10, 2017 | 10:33 PM
Local News
Newport to host replicas of Columbus ships Pinta and Nina June 10, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Boston police investigate racially insensitive video depicting an officer June 10, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Local News
Hospitals to add boxes for unused prescription drugs June 10, 2017 | 3:40 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Democrat Jorge Elorza celebrates his win over Independent Vincent Cianci, Jr. in the Providence mayoral race, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island's largest city, Providence, has approved Thursday, June 1, 2017, final passage of a police accountability measure proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status. Elorza has said he'll sign the legislation into law. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Local News
Ordinance limits Providence households to up to 3 dogs June 10, 2017 | 3:39 PM