MBTA Has ‘Significant Problems;’ Riders Urged to Avoid Red Line

–AP
By
February 3, 2015

Due to the effects from the recent winter storm, the MBTA is experiencing severe delays across its subway and commuter rail lines and is asking commuters to avoid using the Red Line Tuesday.

MBTA General Manager Beverly Scott told Fox 25 that all lines were experiencing “significant problems’’ due to snowy and icy weather conditions. She said it would take four-to-five days to get back up to speed, assuming that the weather returns to warmer conditions.

At just before 9:30 a.m., shuttle buses replaced the Green Line between Kenmore and Haymarket Stations because of a broken rail on the westbound track near Copley, the MBTA said. The problem was fixed and trolley service resumed at 11:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Blue Line has experienced severe delays since a little before 1 p.m. due to a switch problem at Orient Heights.

Morning delays were most acute on the Red Line because of its aging equipment, which are “more than telling its age over this week,’’ Scott said. The MBTA was down about half of its Red Line vehicles. Scott said the problems were due to “the lack of investment through the years.’’

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that the problems had more to do with the historic nature of the weather than with the age of the trains.

“If it was a state-of-the-art system with all new equipment, there would be problems,’’ Walsh said.

Governor Charlie Baker said it was “unacceptable for commuters to experience these delays’’ in an interview with the Boston Herald.

Driving wasn’t much better, with streets limited by the snow and traffic backed up across the city. Notice this Google Maps traffic view from this morning, in which streets colored red represents slow-moving roadways.

The storm has also brought “Snowzilla’’ out of hibernation. That’s the name for the rarely-seen piece of equipment that uses a jet engine’s exhaust to blast snow off the tracks, generally on the Mattapan line.

Advertisement

An MBTA spokesman said they would use Snowzilla to clear the tracks and switches at the Red Line trains’ maintenance facility and yard in South Boston.

Scott also told The Boston Globe that the MBTA would not be able to increase service for the Patriots victory parade scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“I will not put out equipment that I think, in many instances, I do not think I can run safely,’’ she said.

The MBTA will not be collecting fares today for riders boarding commuter rails between Braintree and JFK/UMass, Fox 25 reports.

The MBTA released a statement Tuesday morning:

A week of constant exposure to frigid temperatures, ice, and record snowfall has taken a major toll on the MBTA’s vehicles and infrastructure. Rail service, particularly on the Red Line and Commuter Rail, will be severely impacted. Due to a shortage of fully functioning subway cars, customers are asked to consider an alternative to the Red Line today.

The MBTA is asking commuters to check its website for service alerts.

Monday’s storm brought more than a foot of snow to the Boston area. According to the National Weather Service, Boston set a record Monday for its snowiest 7-day period in history.

TOPICS: Local News MBTA
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Local News
2 Maine police officers hurt, 1 critical, after boat crash May 29, 2017 | 11:30 AM
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, people relax at the clothing-optional beach known as the Southwest Cove of Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Located on state land, state officials said the area, which also includes hiking trails, gets so much use in the summer that upgrades need to be made the protect the area from over use. Beach users are opposed to the plan because they think it could threaten their ability to use the area. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Vermont nude beach fans against parking lot, boardwalk May 29, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy in his office in Hartford, Conn.
Local News
Hartford looking to state to help prevent bankruptcy May 29, 2017 | 8:15 AM
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo then-FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Local News
Mueller to give commencement address at Tabor Academy May 29, 2017 | 12:47 AM
Boston, MA - 5/27/2017 - The crowd watches a performance by The 1975 at the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston. (Ben Stas for The Boston Globe)
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week May 28, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Jared Kushner and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly with US President Donald Trump at the beginning of a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
World News
Reported talks by Kushner with Russia would be ‘Good Thing,’ Trump official says May 28, 2017 | 7:58 PM
World News
South Korea military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile May 28, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Elizabeth Warren delivers Dunkin' Donuts to the office of Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley in April.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren reveals her favorite Dunkin' Donuts order May 28, 2017 | 5:03 PM
A view of Franconia Ridge, New Hampshire.
Local News
Injured New England hikers keep conservation officers busy May 28, 2017 | 4:02 PM
20fallen - officer Stephen Lyons. (Cambridge Police Department)
Local News
Cambridge officer killed on duty gets long overdue honor May 28, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Boston, MA- March 25, 2017: Choir member Margaret Vivian arrives for Mass at Saint Augustine Chapel in South Boston, MA on March 25, 2017. The chapel, which has 23 priests buried beneath its marble floor, is the oldest Catholic Church building in Massachusetts and served as burying ground to New England’s first priests, when the Boston archdiocese stretched all the way to Maine. The redbrick chapel sits in a one-block-sized graveyard on Dorchester Street. The chapel, which helped draw the Irish to South Boston, will be 200 years old next year. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
History
For nearly two centuries, this chapel has endured in Boston May 28, 2017 | 2:04 PM
Local News
Maine woman missing after trio falls into river during canoe trip May 28, 2017 | 12:19 PM
Local News
Authorities: Cape Cod pedestrian hit, killed by police cruiser May 28, 2017 | 12:10 PM
National News
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning May 28, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Local News
Drivers in limbo after Connecticut track owner's sex traffic arrest May 28, 2017 | 11:25 AM
National News
Feds: Man jumps from plane after trying to bite attendant May 28, 2017 | 11:02 AM
Politics
Trump eyes White House overhaul, outside lawyers and PR team May 28, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Local News
Man sought after chase through Vermont towns May 28, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Local News
Inside Hyannis Port: An interior designer recalls summer days with the Kennedys May 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
Jim Bunning, tough pitcher, hard-nosed senator, dies at 85 May 28, 2017 | 2:15 AM
Boston, MA - 5/25/2017 - At this day's event, an additional 280 flags are planted, as the names are read of those who died since September 11, 2001. A ceremony, Remembering & Honoring Our Massachusetts Heroes (cq) is held on the Boston Common (cq) on Thursday. The day before, 37,251 American flags were planted to honor fallen service men and women from the Revolutionary War to the present. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 26memorial Reporter: XXX
Local News
More than 37,000 flags planted on the Boston Common to honor fallen soldiers May 27, 2017 | 5:51 PM
Crime
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his girlfriend arraigned on fugitive charge May 27, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in January.
Education
10 New England colleges that are doing the most for the American dream May 27, 2017 | 2:28 PM
History
A new book chronicles JFK's presidency, day-by-day May 27, 2017 | 2:19 PM
Vice President Joe Biden hugs Newtown, Conn. First Selectwoman Pat Llodra after speaking at a gun violence conference in Danbury, Conn., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. The conference, held near Newtown, Conn. where 26 lives were lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, was organized by members of the state's congressional delegation is to push President Barack Obama's gun control proposals. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Local News
Town leader to step down 5 years after Sandy Hook shooting May 27, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Local News
Judge denies accused man's request to juggle during trial May 27, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Local News
Police: Person shot, killed in downtown Boston May 27, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Local News
Man charged with kidnapping girl, 6, who went missing May 27, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Nathan “Nick” Nickerson, the owner of Arnold’s, a restaurant, clam shack, and mini golf place in Eastham, switchef out trash bags during Friday’s busy lunch hour before Memorial Day Weekend.
Business
Visa shortage leaves Cape tourism businesses scrambling May 27, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Boston, MA - 2/21/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference to announce the state's criminal justice system's review findings at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA, February 21, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Massachusetts governor seeks coalition against Medicaid cuts May 27, 2017 | 9:46 AM