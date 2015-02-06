MBTA Warns of More Delays, Service Changes

Travelers can expect more delays over the weekend and into early next week as more snow and extreme cold settles into the region. A statement from the MBTA says the transportation agency has been working to counter the effects of the “brutal winter,’’ but sub-zero temperatures and wind chills are affecting the propulsion systems of the old trains. More subway cars have been put in service, and the MBTA has borrowed two jet-powered snow blowers from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to aid snow removal along the Orange and Red Lines, according to the statement.

Anticipating the inbound snow, sections of the Red Line and Orange Line will be replaced with shuttle buses on Saturday, February 7. The Ashmont branch of the Red Line between the JFK/UMass and Ashmont — and the Orange Line between Oak Grove and Sullivan — will be substituted. On Sunday, shuttle buses will replace Red Line trains between JFK/UMass and Braintree, according to the MBTA.

Passengers should stay updated on delays and changes to service by checking the agency’s twitter account @MBTA and website.

On Friday morning, delays on the Red, Green and Orange lines left commuters waiting on trains and platforms. A small track fire disrupted the Red Line, and a disabled train caused severe delays to the Orange Line.

Street traffic and disabled trains caused disruptions for the Green Line.

#MBTA #GreenLine: E branch: Terminating at Brig Circ due to street-level traffic. Use Rt 39 btwn Brig Circ & Heath St http://t.co/AWPOynAPy9 — MBTA (@MBTA) February 6, 2015

Buses and the commuter rail were affected too.