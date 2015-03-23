Poll: Majority of Bostonians Prefer Life in Prison for Tsarnaev

Tsarnaev sits between defense attorneys as the boat in which he was captured in is observed by jurors on March 16.
Tsarnaev sits between defense attorneys as the boat in which he was captured in is observed by jurors on March 16. –Jane Flavell Collins/AP
By
Hannah Sparks @Hannah_M_Sparks
March 23, 2015

The results of a new poll released by WBUR Monday show that most Bostonians would prefer that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev receive life in prison if convicted, rather than face execution.

Of the 229 registered Boston voters polled, 62 percent said they believe Tsarnaev should be sentenced to life in prison if convicted, while 27 percent said he should be put to death.

In another poll of 504 residents of the Greater Boston area — encompassing cities and towns within and along Route 128 — 49 percent said he should receive life in prison, while 38 percent said he should receive the death penalty. The phone survey was conducted March 16-18.

Advertisement

“To see such a strong preference in Boston for life in prison was not necessarily guaranteed or expected,’’ Steve Koczela of The MassINC Polling Group told WBUR.

Currently on trial, Tsarnaev faces 30 charges related to the marathon bombing and the ensuing shooting death of MIT Police Officer Sean Collier and shootout with police in Watertown in April 2013. Seventeen of those charges carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Click here to view the full WBUR report.

TOPICS: Local News Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Massachusetts State House.
Politics
Mass. House OK's bill that would redo recreational marijuana law June 21, 2017 | 10:30 PM
An exhibition inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which just opened.
Local News
At the Dr. Seuss Museum: Oh, the places they don’t go! June 21, 2017 | 9:53 PM
Local News
MIT plans massive project for Kendall Square June 21, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Local News
Fessenden School official on leave amid sexual misconduct allegation June 21, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
Ferry captain, pilot on leave after crash that injured 18 June 21, 2017 | 8:44 PM
Local News
Mass. man admits he embezzled $700,000 from boatyard June 21, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Local News
Trinity College closes due to threats made after professor's posts June 21, 2017 | 8:38 PM
In this May 10, 2017, photo provided by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the McLean, Va., childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The home was put up for sale by its current owners for $49.5 million. (Gordon Beall/TTR Sotheby's International Realty via AP)
Real Estate
Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M June 21, 2017 | 8:18 PM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local News
A Yale dean lost her job after calling people ‘white trash’ in Yelp reviews June 21, 2017 | 7:37 PM
Keytar Bear pictured last November.
Local News
Keytar Bear is back June 21, 2017 | 5:22 PM
A 2017 Kia Niro.
Car News
Genesis — a luxury brand owned by Hyundai Motor Co. — was second in J.D. Power's annual initial quality survey. June 21, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Too hot to fly? Climate change may take toll on air travel June 21, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Local News
Police: Man stole $3.5K from elderly hospitalized neighbor June 21, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Local News
Chilling video surfaces of man suspected in N.H. murders June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
For some Boston officers, extra money comes easy June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this July 10, 2012, file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Kalanick says the move will allow the ride-sharing company to go back to building itself rather than become distracted by another fight.
Business
Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure June 21, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Politics
Seth Moulton to Democrats: ‘Business as usual isn’t working’ June 21, 2017 | 6:12 AM
Karen Handel makes a heart symbol while making an early appearance to thank her supporters after the first returns came in during her election night party in the 6th District race with Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta.
National News
10 things to know for today June 21, 2017 | 5:45 AM
Politics
Trump tweetstorms wash away White House press briefings June 21, 2017 | 4:02 AM
After closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy, defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro argued with Judge Janet Sanders.
Local News
‘You’re screwing up my whole case!’ defense attorney tells judge in Bella Bond trial June 20, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Politics
RI state senator apologizes for this angry exchange June 20, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Former Lawrence massage parlor owner convicted of human trafficking June 20, 2017 | 6:56 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Local News
Angry at Trump-like Caesar, emailers insult wrong theater June 20, 2017 | 6:46 PM
FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, ticks are displayed that were collected by South Street Veterinary Services in Pittsfield, Mass. Tick numbers are on the rise across New England this spring, raising the prospect of an increase in Lyme and other diseases. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)
Local News
Numbers of ticks are high across New England June 20, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Local News
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving tractor-trailer June 20, 2017 | 6:38 PM
MEDFORD, MA - 4/25/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks about the filing of an act relative to the harmful distribution of sexually explicit visual material at the Boston Latin Academy in MEDFORD, MA, April 25, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) mag_cat_trapper
Politics
Charlie Baker offers plan to overhaul state's Medicaid program June 20, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Local News
Maine woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty to theft June 20, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Local News
RI private school investigating 1970s sex assault allegations June 20, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Local News
Cemetery with ties to Salem witch trials getting a makeover June 20, 2017 | 6:10 PM
Local News
RI town to pay settlement over 3rd-grader interrogation June 20, 2017 | 6:08 PM