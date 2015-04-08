MBTA Workers Exploit Law to Skip Work, Panel Says

MBTA workers are taking advantage of a federal law to avoid being disciplined for taking too many unexcused absences from work, according to a panel appointed by Governor Charlie Baker, The Boston Globe reports.

The Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, allows up to 12 weeks of unpaid, unscheduled days off per year for employees who are seriously ill or who need to care for a new child or sick family member.

According to the panel’s report, about 30 percent of MBTA workers and 65 percent of subway operators have been granted approval to take family or medical leave.

The panel recommends that T managers crack down on the practice.

Advertisement

Read the full Boston Globe story here.