Aaron Hernandez Guilty of First-Degree Murder, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River.
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River. –REUTERS
By
April 15, 2015

Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has been convicted on all counts in the June 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, including first-degree murder. He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict represents a stunning fall from grace for the former tight end, who just three years ago signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $40 million with the New England Patriots. Hernandez starred as a multi-sport athlete in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut, and was a top player for the Florida Gators squad that won the 2008 national championship.

Hernandez’s father Dennis passed away suddenly in 2006 at the age of 49, a turning point in his life.

Advertisement

“I truly believe that Aaron wouldn’t be where he is today if his father were alive,’’ Bob Montgomery, Bristol historian and Bristol Press columnist, told Boston.com back in February. “[He and his brother] loved that man and they loved each other. Made me feel kind of funny. Boy, I wish I could show my son that love.’’

The Aaron Hernandez Trial in Pictures

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

Hernandez comes from a long line of great athletes in the Hernandez family. His father and older brother D.J. were stand-outs at Bristol Central High School, and both went on to successful football careers at the University of Connecticut. Aaron was the youngest Hernandez, and lauded as the greatest of them all when he was in middle school.

In the summer of 2005, between his sophomore and junior years at Central, Aaron verbally committed to UConn to follow in his father’s footsteps. Even after his father’s untimely death, Hernandez remained committed to the Huskies.

“I may have committed a little too early, but I’m 90 percent sure, well, 95 percent sure, that I made the right decision,’’ Hernandez told the Hartford Courant in February of 2006, just one month after his father passed.

But after an amazing senior football season earned him Connecticut’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Rivals.com’s top tight end recruit in the nation, football powerhouse Florida came calling. It was in Gainesville where Hernandez’s legal troubles began.

Hernandez playing for the Gators in 2009. —Getty Images
Advertisement

Before football season even started in Gainesville, the 17-year-old Hernandez allegedly punched a bouncer at a bar over a disputed bar tab, according to police, while out with his Florida teammates. The punch allegedly broke the man’s ear drum, but no charges were ever filed.

Later that fall, Hernandez was one of four former Florida players questioned in a late-night shooting after an altercation in a Gainesville club. He was also suspended a game for testing positive for marijuana.

In 2013, TMZ obtained a photo reportedly showing Hernandez holding a Glock handgun during his final year at Florida in 2009.

Despite his personal issues in Gainesville, Hernandez was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick. Hernandez became a dynamic weapon in the Patriots offense alongside fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, helping the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth in 2012 and AFC Championship appearance in 2013.

The future was bright for Hernandez.

But that loss to the Ravens in the AFC Championship game would be the last one he would play in a Patriots uniform. Turns out that will be his last football game ever.

Hernandez also faces two murder charges for a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston’s South End. That trial does not yet have a starting date.

Hernandez was also found guilty of two weapons charges. The verdict comes after jurors heard testimony from 135 total witnesses — 132 called by the prosecution — in the 10-week long case.

Prosecutors alleged that Hernandez and co-defendants Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace drove Lloyd to a North Attleboro industrial park, where they shot and killed him around 3:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Ortiz and Wallace have both pleaded not guilty and will be tried separately.

Terri Hernandez reacts as the guilty verdict is read during her son’s murder trial. —EPA

Hernandez stood as he heard the verdict, and then sat down upon hearing the first guilty verdict. He did not show much emotion. His fiancée Shayanna Jenkins and his mother Terri Hernandez held each other and wept.

Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward, his uncle, his sister, and his cousin remembered Lloyd as a hard-working man and the “backbone’’ of the family during sentencing.

“I forgive the hands that had a hand in my son’s murder, either before or after,’’ Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward said during sentencing. “And I pray and hope that someday everyone out there will forgive them also.’’

“The day I laid my son Odin’s life to rest, I felt my heart stop beating for a moment,’’ Ward said. “I felt like I wanted to go into the hole with my son Odin.’’

Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, reacts to the guilty verdict. —REUTERS

“A lot of people won’t see from the outside the value and the riches he had,’’ his uncle Vorn Samuels said. “It wasn’t material, the wealth he possessed.’’

“It feels like a bad dream, and I’m stuck between living and reality,’’ Lloyd’s sister Olivia Thibou said. “I have to go to his gravesite to look at his tombstone to tell him that I love him.’’

During the trial, prosecutors showed surveillance video of Hernandez carrying a semi-automatic pistol a few minutes after the murder. A Glock representative testified that it was similar to the model used to kill Lloyd.

Prosecutors never recovered a murder weapon, but police said Lloyd was killed with a .45-caliber Glock.

The prosecution said that Hernandez told his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, to dispose of the murder weapon the day after Lloyd’s body was found. Jenkins testified Hernandez told her to remove a box — which she said weighed 30 pounds and smelled like marijuana — from their basement. She said that she discarded the box in a “random’’ dumpster, but couldn’t remember where.

Later, a former friend of Hernandez testified that the ex-NFL player had a basement safe that contained a semi-automatic gun, marijuana and cash. For the first time in the trial, the defense acknowledged during closing statements that Hernandez did have a gun in the home security footage shown in court.

They also admitted in closing that he was present at the crime scene and witnessed the murder.

“He was a 23-year-old kid, who witnessed something, a shocking killing committed by someone he knew,’’ Hernandez’s lawyer James Sultan said in his closing statement. “He didn’t know what to do.’’

Yet multiple surveillance videos and fingerprint evidence indicated Hernandez was the driver of the car that took Lloyd from his Dorchester home to the industrial park where he was murdered. Home surveillance footage showed Hernandez, Ortiz, and Wallace returning to the former Patriot’s nearby home together minutes after the police say the killing occurred.

Prosecutors struggled to illustrate a clear motive, only pointing to witness testimony that Hernandez appeared angry with Lloyd at a club two nights before the murder, and that in another incident Hernandez remarked that Lloyd had acted “rude’’ while visiting the former Patriot’s home.

Hernandez’s lawyers repeatedly asking jurors why Hernandez would ever kill his friend and soon-to-be-brother-in-law.

– Chris Rattey also contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Aaron Hernandez Local News New England Patriots NFL
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
5 key takeaways from Jeff Sessions's testimony June 13, 2017 | 8:36 PM
FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by America’s head of state on Twitter. The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that Trump has blocked him on the social media website. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Celebs
Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter June 13, 2017 | 7:18 PM
5/8/17 US Navy Seal Kyle Milliken, 38, from Falmouth Maine was killed in Somalia during a mission support of Somalia army forces fighting Al Shabab, about 40 miles west of the capital of Mogadishu. Photo courtsey US Navy.
Local News
Fallen Navy SEAL from Maine laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery June 13, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Politics
Marijuana panel to seek higher taxes, more local control June 13, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Local News
Police: NH officer exposed to opioid powder, hospitalized June 13, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Local News
No jail time for NH teacher who sent sexually explicit emails June 13, 2017 | 6:44 PM
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Business
More diversity, less booze: Key changes recommended to Uber June 13, 2017 | 6:34 PM
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, shows the Phi Kappa Psi house at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. Rolling Stone agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by the University of Virginia fraternity over a debunked story about a rape on campus, the fraternity said Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Media
Rolling Stone to pay $1.65M to settle suit over rape story June 13, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Politics
Is Bernie Sanders too old for 2020? His fiercest fans say no June 13, 2017 | 5:39 PM
Local News
Man admits to posing as girl, sexually exploiting 150 boys June 13, 2017 | 5:20 PM
Attorney Cory Madera and his defendant Michelle Carter during her trial in juvenile court, in Taunton, Mass., June 12, 2017. Carter, 20, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her close friend Conrad Roy III, accused of causing his death by urging him, through screen after screen of texts, to kill himself. (Faith Ninivaggi/Pool via The New York Times) -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --
Local News
Read the suicide note Conrad Roy left for Michelle Carter June 13, 2017 | 4:12 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington. Christopher Anders, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Sessions with the Alabama State Bar over his testimony during his Senate confirmation process regarding contact he had with Russia.
Politics
Watch live: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate intelligence committee June 13, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Local News
Authorities: Officer-involved shooting at a NH liquor store June 13, 2017 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Uber must get rid of leaders who tolerate bad behavior and hire people who don’t, including up to the chief executive, experts say, as the ride-hailing company gets ready to announce significant changes to its culture and management. Uber’s board has adopted the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated its toxic culture of harassment and bullying. Those will be revealed to employees and made public on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Business
Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company June 13, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Local News
Suicide notes introduced in Carter trial June 13, 2017 | 11:22 AM
NBC News - Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly - Pictured: Megyn Kelly, Anchor, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly
National News
Kelly dropped as host of Sandy Hook gala due to Jones interview June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Attorney Cory Madera and his defendant Michelle Carter during her trial in juvenile court, in Taunton, Mass., June 12, 2017. Carter, 20, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her close friend Conrad Roy III, accused of causing his death by urging him, through screen after screen of texts, to kill himself.
Local News
Trial over suicide and texting lays bare pain of 2 teenagers June 13, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police lieutenant convicted of defrauding city June 13, 2017 | 7:21 AM
Politics
Jeff Sessions vigorously denies improper Russia contacts June 13, 2017 | 7:20 AM
President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NCAA Football National Champions Clemson University Tigers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets June 13, 2017 | 7:16 AM
National News
10 things to know for today June 13, 2017 | 6:32 AM
Local News
Man escapes harm after being pinned under riding lawn mower June 13, 2017 | 2:17 AM
Local News
Eight arrested at Revere Beach as police deal with 'large, unruly crowd' June 12, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Officer Cory Campbell of the Burlington Police Department in Vermont greeting a man in front of the Shopping Bag. A drug bazaar operated nearby until the police started regular foot patrols in the area and bright lights were added.
Local News
When opioid addicts find an ally in blue June 12, 2017 | 6:42 PM
FILE - In this Monday, April 4, 2016, file photo, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt speaks during a news conference in Boston, held to unveil more details about GE's move to the city, pledging to spend $50 million on a series of initiatives in Boston. General Electric announced Monday, June 12, 2017, that Immelt is stepping down after 16 years as CEO of the iconic conglomerate. Immelt took the helm in 2001 from legendary CEO Jack Welsh. John Flannery, president and CEO of the GE’s health care unit, will take over as CEO in August 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Business
Jeff Immelt shook up GE's business model, but not its stock price June 12, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Michelle Carter listens as Dr. Peter Breggin testifies during her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Read Facebook messages between Michelle Carter, Conrad Roy after his first suicide attempt June 12, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Newlyweds Justin Stone and Maria Leonardi catching a ride to their reception inside a fire engine.
Local News
Newlyweds accept fire truck ride after bus catches fire June 12, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Local News
Dog recovering after run-in with porcupine June 12, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Body washes up on Mass. beach in front of beachgoers June 12, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, left, sits with Michelle Carter as the court hears testimony from Dr. Peter Breggin at her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Defense: Michelle Carter was a 'very troubled youngster' June 12, 2017 | 1:27 PM