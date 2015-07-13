They sell ‘Guns, wedding gowns, cold beer’

—All photos by Charlotte Wilder

Lindsay Fritch, who works in the bridal department at Hussey’s General Store in Windsor, Maine, pulled a dress from its hiding spot among the rack of white, voluminous gowns. It was a strapless, ruffled camouflage design with a blaze orange sash.

“These are a new line for us,’’ she said, examining it. “We’ve probably sold about five or six a week.’’

“Eh, I’d say four or five a month maybe,’’ Betty Shannon, who also works in the bridal department, said. Fritch considered a moment, then agreed.

To get to Hussey’s from the coast, head West on Route 17 toward Augusta. Turn left when you get to Route 32 to go north. You’ll pass the Windsor Fairground, its horseracing track usually dormant save for a few busy days in July and late August. A little ways down the road you’ll drive by the Windsor Elementary School. At the moment, its entrance features an upside down stop sign, probably the casualty of an errant winter snow plow.

Drive for about two-and-a-half more miles and you’ll come to a yellow blinking light at the intersection of Routes 32 and 105. On the right, you’ll see a cavernous, long shingled barn with large white letters above its door: Hussey’s General Store.

Behind the gas pumps, a tall marquee sign rises up from the asphalt. GUNS, WEDDING GOWNS, COLD BEER, it says—everything you’d need for a shotgun wedding.

The sign outside seems too good to be true, but inside, the story checks out.

“The bridal shop opened in 1955, and the whole store opened in 1923,’’ Fritch said, in the upstairs room filled with gauze, rhinestones, and veils. Fritch works mainly in the bridal department, but also sells sporting goods on the other side of the store, where a long glass counter filled with handguns—some pink, some camouflage, most matte black—sits in front of a rack of shotguns. Junior archery sets and camouflage camping chairs line the aisles that lead from the wedding dresses to the guns. The store has been in the Hussey family since its founding.

The grocery section is Hussey’s biggest ticket. Downstairs, customers lined up at the meat counter, buying burgers and hot dogs for their summer cookouts on the hot July day, slinging bags of charcoal for backup as they headed toward one of the two registers at the front of the store. In the basement, lawn chairs, ornaments, and yard supplies filled the shelves. Outside, there were no empty parking spots, and people lined up in their cars behind the gas pumps to wait for their turn to fill up.

But the bridal and sporting goods departments are by no means just for show, according to Shannon. She said that Hussey’s sells about 200 wedding dresses a year, and that women are starting to come in now to shop for their 2016 weddings.

“We sell more bridal than we do clothing,’’ Shannon said. “A lot of guns, too, though. Guns we sell about same percentage as we do over here [in bridal].’’

As Fritch started to put the camo wedding dress back on the rack, Heather Plourde, who was browsing through dresses with her mother, Diana Ely, came up to her.

“How much is that one?’’ Plourde asked.

“It’s $398,’’ Fritch replied.

Was Plourde in the market for a wedding dress?

“Eh, not really. I mean, maybe. We keep pushing him,’’ she said, laughing.

“We keep pushing it back,’’ Ely explained.

Asked if she would wear the camouflage, Plourde gave a resounding yes.

“Would I?’’ she asked. “Yeah, I’m dying for it. I’ve been married once before, so I’d either not do a wedding dress or I’d do something like camo.’’

Plourde, who lives in a town nearby, doesn’t hunt, and she she’d prefer a non-hunting version of camouflage.

“Like, regular camo,’’ she said. “Woodland camo, I think. What’s it called, Mom? Like, the old school military camo. Yeah, woodland camo is what it’s called.

“My mom bought her wedding dress here,’’ Plourde added.

“I did, yeah. Thirty three years ago I bought my wedding dress here,’’ Ely said. “I was from Gardiner at the time. I paid 98 bucks for it.’’

Asked if she still has it, Ely paused.

“Good question,’’ she said, looking at Plourde. “My mother might have it up in her attic. I got married in Hallowell, at the Hallowell Baptist Church.’’

Plourde went over to where Fritch had put the camo dress back on its rack. Ely asked Fritch if the dress could come with a different colored sash. There was some discussion, but it could probably be arranged. There was also a matching veil, its thin gauze decorated with camouflage piping around the edges.

“Mom, I want this dress,’’ Plourde said to Ely. She sighed. “Now I have to get married.’’