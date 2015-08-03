Prosecutors say anonymous tipster had ‘sexually explicit relationship’ with Aaron Hernandez during trial

Two months after Aaron Hernandez’s conviction for the murder for Odin Lloyd, the former New England Patriot’s lawyers told the court they received an anonymous tip from a female caller that a one of the jurors had lied during jury selection.

Defense lawyer Jamie Sultan said the tipster called him a day after the trial ended and said one of the jurors that convicted Hernandez was present for a conversation about the 2012 South Boston double murder for which Hernandez was also charged. According to Sultan, the tipster said the unnamed juror lied during selection because he or she wanted to be on the 12-person jury.

But in an attempt to discredit her claims Monday, Bristol County prosecutors filed court documents that say the anonymous female tipster, identified as “Katy,’’ had been sending sexual letters to Hernandez.

“‘Katy’ hasn’t simply been in personal contact with the defendent,’’ prosecutors wrote. “She had an ongoing sexually explicit relationship with the defendant prior to and during the trial.’’

According to the filing, the relationship include letters “Katy’’ sent to Hernandez, which he then destroyed. Prosecutors said “Katy’’ hoped the relationship would continue if Hernanez was released.

Prosecutors did not elaborate on what “sexually explicit’’ meant.

According to the’ filing, Hernandez knew “Katy’s’’ father from when they were both inmates at Dartmouth House of Corrections.

Prosecutors also said that Katy did not in fact work with the juror, which she had previously claimed. They wrote that the finding undermined “Katy’s’’ credibility and the truthfulness of her statements.

