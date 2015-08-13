Charlie Baker says Donald Trump’s comments are ‘reprehensible, outrageous, and ridiculous’

Charlie Baker is not a fan of what Donald Trump says about women.

“I was raised by my parents in a certain way,’’ the Massachusetts governor said Thursday on Boston Public Radio, “And I find a lot of those comments to be reprehensible, outrageous and ridiculous. And I wish he would take them back.’’

After Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly challenged Trump during the August 6 GOP debate on his past sexist remarks about women, the Republican presidential frontrunner told CNN, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.’’

He later said he was referring to Kelly’s nose or ears.

“Donald Trump is certainly his own brand,’’ Baker said, recounting a recent lunch with supporters who could barely name any Republican presidential candidates besides the vociferous real-estate mogul.

“He’s just been a part of the political policy public infrastructure for a long time,’’ Baker said. “I think some of what’s going on is definitely name ID, and some of it is the fact that everybody keeps talking about him at the expense of everybody else.’’

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment for this article.

Trump isn’t exactly making friends with Boston’s most powerful men (save, of course, for Ernie Boch Jr.).

In July, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called Trump’s comments on immigrants “inappropriate,’’ adding, “If he wanted to build a hotel here, he’d have to make some apologies to people in this country.’’

Walsh’s comments prompted Trump to demand, in the third-person, an apology from the mayor. Walsh “absolutely’’ declined to do so.

After Boston’s 2024 Olympic bid was pulled, the same day Walsh said he couldn’t commit to the bid, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the mayor.

“Boston’s Mayor Walsh wasted a lot of time and money on going for the Olympics,’’ he tweeted, “and then he gave up. I don’t want him negotiating for me!’’

It doesn’t look like either Walsh or Baker will be campaigning for him, either.

