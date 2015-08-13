Charlie Baker says Donald Trump’s comments are ‘reprehensible, outrageous, and ridiculous’

Charlie Baker: not amused.
Charlie Baker: not amused. –The Boston Globe/Frank Philips
SHARE TWEET 16 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 13, 2015

Charlie Baker is not a fan of what Donald Trump says about women.

“I was raised by my parents in a certain way,’’ the Massachusetts governor said Thursday on Boston Public Radio, “And I find a lot of those comments to be reprehensible, outrageous and ridiculous. And I wish he would take them back.’’

After Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly challenged Trump during the August 6 GOP debate on his past sexist remarks about women, the Republican presidential frontrunner told CNN, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.’’

He later said he was referring to Kelly’s nose or ears.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump is certainly his own brand,’’ Baker said, recounting a recent lunch with supporters who could barely name any Republican presidential candidates besides the vociferous real-estate mogul.

“He’s just been a part of the political policy public infrastructure for a long time,’’ Baker said. “I think some of what’s going on is definitely name ID, and some of it is the fact that everybody keeps talking about him at the expense of everybody else.’’

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment for this article.

Trump isn’t exactly making friends with Boston’s most powerful men (save, of course, for Ernie Boch Jr.).

In July, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called Trump’s comments on immigrants “inappropriate,’’ adding, “If he wanted to build a hotel here, he’d have to make some apologies to people in this country.’’

Walsh’s comments prompted Trump to demand, in the third-person, an apology from the mayor. Walsh “absolutely’’ declined to do so.

After Boston’s 2024 Olympic bid was pulled, the same day Walsh said he couldn’t commit to the bid, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the mayor.

“Boston’s Mayor Walsh wasted a lot of time and money on going for the Olympics,’’ he tweeted, “and then he gave up. I don’t want him negotiating for me!’’

Advertisement

It doesn’t look like either Walsh or Baker will be campaigning for him, either.

2016 presidential candidates

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A man wears a mask while passing through South Station during his commute to work in Boston, MA on March 11, 2020.
MBTA
MBTA adjusts commuter rail morning schedules to better assist health care, essential workers March 24, 2020 | 2:06 PM
POLITICS & COVID-19
Charlie Baker: U.S. Senate response to coronavirus is 'appalling' March 24, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Commuters cross 42nd Street in front of Grand Central Terminal during morning rush hour Monday in New York City.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
'A bullet train': Virus peak may come soon to New York, swamp hospitals March 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Politics
Trump hopes country will be reopened by Easter amid outbreak March 24, 2020 | 1:35 PM
.
LOCAL
Watch: Local students inspire with virtual choir performance amid coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Larry Bacow
Harvard
Harvard president, wife test positive for COVID-19 March 24, 2020 | 1:14 PM
A checkout line shield inside Stop & Shop.
Food
Grocery stores are installing Plexiglas shields in the checkout aisle as a coronavirus precaution March 24, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Brent Lewin
Coronavirus
Ford helping GE make ventilators, 3M manufacture respirators March 24, 2020 | 12:46 PM
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that the U.S. should go back to work in the face of global coronavirus pandemic.
POLITICS & COVID-19
Are grandparents willing to risk dying so people can go back to work during pandemic? March 24, 2020 | 12:35 PM
The Cuomo brothers.
THE CUOMOS
The Cuomo brothers return to prime time, with brotherly banter intact March 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Politics
US deal may be at hand to ease economic pain of coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Steve Gauvin installs a lock on a door at the L. L. Bean flagship store in Freeport, Maine on Monday.
HELPING OTHERS
LL Bean boxing food, not flannel, to help during pandemic March 24, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Boston, MA: 03-21-2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during coronavirus media briefing at the Statehouse. To the left is Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. Covid-19 Pool photo: /Sam Doran, State House News Service
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
ICE
Activists cite Anne Frank in push to free ICE detainees as coronavirus spreads March 24, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Politics
Buddy, can you spare a dime? Echoes of '30s in viral crisis? March 24, 2020 | 11:33 AM
An employee checks the production of chloroquine phosphate, resumed after a 15-year break, in a pharmaceutical company in Nantong city in east China's Jiangsu province Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Photographer: Getty Images/Barcroft Media
National News
Man fatally poisons himself while self-medicating for coronavirus, doctor says March 24, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during coronavirus media briefing at the Statehouse.
CHILD CARE ACCESS
What you need to know about emergency child care centers, and who's eligible for them March 24, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Nivaquine and Plaqueril
Health
When might experimental drugs to treat COVID-19 be ready? A forecast. March 24, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Andy, Hannah, and Hailey Rosenblatt have organized 3,000 volunteers to sew cotton surgical masks. They have been working on a a ping pong table in their basement in Lincoln, Mass.
BATTLING COVID-19
Hospitals, desperate for precious equipment during COVID-19 crisis, are crowd-sourcing March 24, 2020 | 10:01 AM
A box of ballots mailed in for the primary election in Washington state, a vote-by-mail state.
POLITICS & COVID-19
Election officials in both parties call for emergency funding to expand voting by mail before November March 24, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Six homemade cotton medical masks, constructed by crafter Stephanie Cave.
MASK DONATIONS
Local crafters work to alleviate mask shortage for healthcare workers March 24, 2020 | 9:00 AM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens.
Politics
Trump says he intends to reopen country in weeks, not months March 23, 2020 | 7:54 PM
Brookline-03/23/19 The New England Treatment Access opend as the first marijuana shop in greater Boston Saturday morning. Employees(left) wait on customers(right) at the counter. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Marijuana
How Charlie Baker's coronavirus order affects marijuana dispensaries March 23, 2020 | 7:29 PM
In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York.
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison March 23, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Liquor stores
Yes, packies are considered essential businesses in Massachusetts March 23, 2020 | 6:26 PM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
Treatments
Malaria drugs' promise for coronavirus spurs hope, shortages March 23, 2020 | 6:15 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
New Hampshire announces 1st death from the coronavirus March 23, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Boston MA 3/16/20 18baker Dr. Monica Bharel Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Gov Charlie Baker during a press conference on the states efforts in dealing with the coronavirus at the State House. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff) topic: reporter
Coronavirus deaths
Read: Mass. health officials provide more info on 4 new COVID-19 deaths March 23, 2020 | 4:50 PM
BATTLING COVID-19
Some estimates predict Mass. hospitals could be overrun by April 16. Can Baker's new order forestall that outcome? March 23, 2020 | 4:28 PM
People walk along a path near a statue of George Washington, behind, in Boston Public Garden, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday, March 17, 2020 he's not planning to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state but continues to urge people limit their interactions with others to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
What you can and can't do under the new social distancing rules in Massachusetts March 23, 2020 | 3:07 PM