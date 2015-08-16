Boston’s last tenement is a reminder of the old West End

42 Lomasney Way is the West End’s last vintage apartment building, which has defied destruction by encroaching construction.
42 Lomasney Way is the West End’s last vintage apartment building, which has defied destruction by encroaching construction. –Dina Rudick / The Boston Globe
By
August 16, 2015

The Polish Swietlikowski family—a mother, a father, and several children—lived in a tenement on 42 Lomasney Way for half a century, beginning at the end of the Great Depression. Apartment buildings like this one squeezed blue-collar families and immigrants into tiny living spaces in Boston’s West End. Now, 42 Lomasney Way stands alone as the neighborhood’s “last tenement,’’ The Boston Globereports.

The brick four-story walk-up is a lone survivor of urban development, surrounded by modernity—the TD Garden, the O’Neill federal building, a 38-story luxury tower, and other soon-to-arrive high rises.

It bore witness to the once-bustling neighborhood, and serves as a reminder of an older Boston that has faded away through decades of change.

“It made me think of ‘Up,’ when the old man is living in this little house and the city goes up around him,’’ current tenant Casey Claude told the Globe. “It’s a little piece of history.’’

Read the full story at the Globe.

Old New England in color:

