Filene’s Basement is back. Sort of.

The Running of the Brides
The Running of the Brides –David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe
By
August 28, 2015

The Basement is back.

After declaring bankrupcy, Filene’s Basement is making a comeback: this time in the form of an online discount retailer, according to a tweet from the company’s new Twitter account.

Filene’s Basement closed its flagship store in 2007, after Macy’s shuttered the historic Filene’s Building in Downtown Crossing. The retailer continued to close stores until parent company Syms filed for bankrupcy in 2011.

The vendor’s new parent company, Trinity Place Holdings Inc, set up a new Twitter account for Filene’s Basement on Monday, announcing their new site FilenesBasement.com will be live in a few weeks.

Advertisement

The Twitter bio also mentioned the online store will be offering “a curated selection of discount, branded apparel, accessories, and home goods, all customized to you.’’

Filene’s Basement will not be setting up any brick-and-mortar stores, according to an article on Women’s Wear Daily.

All that remains to be seen is how cutthroat the Running of the Brides will be online.

H/T (Boston Business Journal)

TOPICS: Local
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
AP sources: Former CIA chief Brennan to brief Dems on Iran May 18, 2019 | 11:31 PM
Politics
Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is 'impeachable' May 18, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Politics
Argentina's Fernández announces vice presidential bid May 18, 2019 | 12:36 PM
state house
Local
State lawmakers weigh action as housing squeeze tightens May 18, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Boston, MA - 8/12/18 - A Boston Police car is stationed outside the Mattapan home, at 201 Manchester Street, where a man was fatally shot on Saturday, on his 55th birthday. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 13mattapan Reporter: J.D. Capelouto
Local
Boston police identify woman killed in hit-and-run May 18, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Local
After warm Saturday, temperatures will be even higher Sunday and Monday May 18, 2019 | 11:13 AM
Local
Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting found in North Carolina May 18, 2019 | 9:50 AM
A road sign advertises legalized marijuana for sale at a roadside shack on U.S. Highway 201 near Solon, Maine, Friday, August 10, 2018.
Local
Vermont, New Hampshire both could delay marijuana proposals May 18, 2019 | 9:29 AM
“Leaves of Grass’’ by Walt Whitman was legally banned in Boston in the 1880s for its sexual content.
Local
'Leaves of Grass' marathon planned to celebrate poet Whitman May 18, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Politics
Brawl suits against Turkey raise questions of law, diplomacy May 18, 2019 | 8:54 AM
National
Report shocks, angers some of Ohio State doc's 177 victims May 18, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's miscues on trade and drug prices May 18, 2019 | 8:25 AM
A July 21, 1780 letter from Alexander Hamilton to Marquis De Lafayette was stolen from the Massachusetts state archives sometime between 1937 and 1945 by an employee.
Local
An Alexander Hamilton letter stolen decades ago in Mass. has been found May 18, 2019 | 8:19 AM
President Barack Obama looks at the Edward Hopper paintings now displayed in the Oval Office. “Cobb's Barns, South Truro,’’ top, and “Burly Cobb’s House, South Truro,’’ are on loan from the Whitney Museum of American Art. (Photo: Chuck Kennedy)
Local
Edward Hopper's final painting on view at the Currier Museum in N.H. May 18, 2019 | 8:11 AM
This Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, photo shows the campus of Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt. The liberal arts college, which saw enrollment drop 43 percent over the last decade, announced it will close in May, going the way of some other small schools that have struggled to stay afloat. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local
3 Vermont colleges hold last ever commencements May 18, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Politics
In clash with Congress, weak legal case may still help Trump May 18, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Politics
Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters May 18, 2019 | 12:22 AM
Politics
Q&A: Is there a way out of the US-China trade fight? May 18, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Local
Company offers to rehire N.H. school cafeteria worker who lost job after giving student free lunch May 17, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Politics
Step by step: Democrats play the long game against Trump May 17, 2019 | 6:52 PM
Politics
Political pitfalls: Iran tests 'America First' pledge May 17, 2019 | 6:31 PM
In this November 2018, photo provided by Joanne Maynard, Robert Pritchard poses in Brewster, Mass. Pritchard, a prominent economist and professor of economics at Northeastern University in Boston, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home in Foxborough after a battle with cancer. He was 58. (Joanne Maynard via AP)
Obituaries
Prominent economist, Northeastern professor Robert Pritchard dies at 58 May 17, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Politics
Protesters arrested at Venezuelan Embassy face US charges May 17, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Politics
In Barr, Trump has found his champion and advocate May 17, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Politics
Trump administration rejects subpoena for tax returns May 17, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Politics
Government audit: Carson's $40K office purchases broke law May 17, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Local
Wynn eyes sale of Encore casino May 17, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., smiles with Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera during a small-business roundtable discussion, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
Lawrence mayor goes off on Seth Moulton and the crowded 2020 race May 17, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Politics
The Latest: Tariff agreement hailed by business groups May 17, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Monadnock State Park.
Local
Team of over 20 rescuers helps injured N.H. hiker May 17, 2019 | 12:17 PM