Reddit rediscovers ‘Boston’s Rodney King’ — here’s what he’s doing now

Kenneth Conley (center) and David Williams (right) were both at the scene of the beating of plainclothes officer Michael Cox in 1995.
Kenneth Conley (center) and David Williams (right) were both at the scene of the beating of plainclothes officer Michael Cox in 1995. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
September 2, 2015

The Today I Learned section of Reddit on Wednesday revived the story of Michael Cox, a plainclothes Boston police officer who in 1995 was mistaken for a murder suspect, viciously kicked and beaten by fellow policemen, and then harassed by his brothers in blue as they tried to bury the story.

The Reddit post, which linked to a 2009 story about Cox on Boston.com, garnered more than 5,500 upvotes and 1,500 comments by early Wednesday afternoon.

Cox’s story was detailed in The Fence, a book by acclaimed former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr. More recently, The New York Times called it “Boston’s Rodney King case’’ because of its high-profile mix of racial overtones and excessive police violence. Cox suffered kidney damage and head wounds in the beating.

Advertisement

“The Boston police department chewed up one of its own and spit him out,’’ Lehr said of the story to The Washington Post in 2009.

As the book explains, no officers were criminally convicted for the beating. Cox sued in federal court, saying his civil rights had been violated, and settled for a total of $1.3 million.

One officer present at the scene, Kenneth Conley, was found guilty of perjury for lying about what he saw, but his case was later overturned on appeal.

David Williams, one of the officers implicated in the beatings, was fired in 1998 for the beating, reinstated and given back pay in 2005, fired again in 2012 for allegedly using an illegal chokehold and lying about it, and then ordered to be reinstated in 2013.

Cox remains with the Boston Police Department, most recently as deputy superintendent. (A Boston police spokesperson declined to make him available for comment.)

Cox’s son, Michael Cox Jr., played football at Michigan and UMass and was drafted by the New York Giants in the 7th round in 2013.

Giants executives might have found the Reddit post helpful; officials told The New York Times that they knew nothing of Cox’s infamous family history when they drafted him.

Advertisement

Photos: Boston’s history of police shootings of unarmed teens.

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Cambridge, MA- May 04, 2017: Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, MA on May 04, 2017, MA on May 04, 2017. (Globe staff photo
Local News
Daughter of Harvard donor among students who lost admission over offensive memes June 6, 2017 | 11:46 AM
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017. Trump is making the case for privatizing the nation's air traffic control system.
Politics
White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping June 6, 2017 | 9:15 AM
The Baker Library at the Harvard Business School on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Technology
Here's how (not) to lose your spot at Harvard June 6, 2017 | 6:00 AM
The signage is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014. The store is the first one from the chain to open in the Southern California area. Picture taken September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: FOOD BUSINESS LOGO)
Local News
Man injured after truck crashes into Dunkin' Donuts June 6, 2017 | 5:11 AM
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010, a clammer holds some quahogs recently raked from the New Meadows Lake in Brunswick, Maine. Scientists are sounding a warning that the New England shellfish industry faces a potential threat of widespread red tide outbreaks this spring and summer. Researchers say indicators are in place suggesting a significant regional bloom of the toxic algae that causes red tide. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Local News
Shellfish harvest banned in southern Maine due to red tide June 6, 2017 | 12:11 AM
Local News
Bella Bond’s mother says she’s ashamed she didn’t call 911 June 5, 2017 | 7:20 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey takes questions from reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Boston. Healey is joining a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
19 Democratic attorneys general commit to Paris climate pact June 5, 2017 | 7:02 PM
Local News
Police investigating reported theft from Sandy Hook mural June 5, 2017 | 7:00 PM
This undated booking photo provided on the U.S. Marshals website shows Ron Duby Jr., who had been wanted by New Hampshire authorities for failing to register as a sex offender. Duby was arrested after an alert fan spotted him singing at at a karaoke event Saturday night, June 3, 2017, at the pub in North Chelmsford, Mass. (U. S. Marshals Service via AP)
Local News
Police: Karaoke fan sees 'Fugitive of the Week' singing at bar June 5, 2017 | 6:56 PM
FILE - In this June 12, 2015 file photo, lobster are seen at the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine. The state's lobstermen set a record for the value of the lobster catch for the seventh year in a row. Maine lobsters were worth a little more than $533 million at the docks in 2016, exceeding the previous year's record total by more than $30 million, Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local News
Scientist: Baby lobster count drops off US coast, Canada June 5, 2017 | 5:46 PM
In this March 16, 2017 photo, air traffic controllers work in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. President Donald Trump is looking to shift responsibility for the system from the government to a private, nonprofit corporation run by airlines and other aviation interests. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
National News
6 questions about privatizing air traffic control—answered June 5, 2017 | 5:42 PM
The HomePod speaker is photographed in a a showroom during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 5, 2017, in San Jose , Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Technology
Apple unveils first new product in years June 5, 2017 | 5:16 PM
15deimasi - Ralph DeMasi enters his not guilty plea during his arraignment in the 1991 shooting death of an armored truck guard, Edward P. Morlock Sr., in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. At left is DeMasi's attorney, Michael Hussey. (Christine Hochkeppel/POOL)
Local News
A mobster, a family, and the crime that won’t let them go June 5, 2017 | 4:41 PM
(Taunton, MA 050517) Michelle Carter reacts after telling Judge Lawrence Moniz she will waive her right to a jury trial at Taunton Juvenile Court on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Faith Ninivaggi/POOL)
Local News
Read the messages at the heart of the suicide-by-text trial June 5, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Rowers paddle down the Charles River near the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
Harvard revokes acceptances over obscene Facebook memes June 5, 2017 | 9:14 AM
World News
London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices June 5, 2017 | 7:38 AM
Local News
Moose seen leisurely strolling across Maine golf cours June 5, 2017 | 5:07 AM
Local News
Car crashes into Newton emergency room June 5, 2017 | 5:03 AM
Business
MIT researchers develop a shape-shifting pasta June 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Brookline MA., 06/05/17, Customers see the business closing signs outside of the Second Time Around consignment shops. The consignment shops Second Time Around are closing and many customers have not been paid. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Business
2nd Time Around customers left hanging as stores close June 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background. Cecilia Wessels, who took the image of her husband to show the tornado to her parents in South Africa, said that the twister wasn't as close it appears. (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP)
World News
Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him June 4, 2017 | 10:29 PM
World News
10 things to know for Monday June 4, 2017 | 9:20 PM
World News
Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections June 4, 2017 | 8:34 PM
FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
What Bostonians need to know this week June 4, 2017 | 7:23 PM
Local News
Boomers are downsizing — and the kids won’t take the family heirlooms June 4, 2017 | 7:00 PM
World News
12 arrested in London's night of terror; IS claims attack June 4, 2017 | 6:06 PM
In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, members of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office fly their search and rescue drone during a demonstration, in Brigham City, Utah.
Local News
Massachusetts weighs limits on the use of drones by police June 4, 2017 | 4:12 PM
The Appalachian Trail on a sunny day, White Mountains Franconia Ridge, New Hampshire.
Local News
2 hikers rescued on Mount Lafayette in White Mountains June 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
A view of the Connecticut state senate chamber.
Local News
Hartford tunnels proposal gets a boost from state Senate June 4, 2017 | 3:35 PM
World News
Marcus Mumford, Take That kick off Manchester benefit show June 4, 2017 | 2:51 PM