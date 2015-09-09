Black and Latino men greet Boston students returning to school

As school children in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan returned to school yesterday, black and Latino men in business attire were there to greet them, according to The Boston Globe.

Dubbed #GreetTheChildrenBOSTON, the cheers, high fives and words of encouragement were meant to show the children that men in their communities valued their education and safety.

Organized by Carlos Henriquez, a former Massachusetts state representative, and other local men, the effort was inspired by similar undertakings in Atlanta and Hartford.

Mike Sanders, who helped organize the welcome, told The Globe that he was “passionate about my kids and my community. I’m trying to change things, one chip at a time.’’

Advertisement

The men were dressed in business attire as an effort to show that men from their communities can be successful professionals. Kevin Ross, who greeted students, told The Globe that it was important “for the youth to see the men be present in our community.’’

Read the full story at The Globe.

Things to do before summer ends