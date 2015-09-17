Local Charlie Baker says his ‘bromance’ with Marty Walsh began with Boston’s awful snow Mayor Marty Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker seen in April. Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe

Gov. Charlie Baker thinks his so-called “bromance’’ with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is more of a snow-mance.

Much has been made of the relationship between the two Massachusetts politicians, following their side-by-side attendance at the Massachusetts Playbook Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The Boston Globecalled the friendship “chummy.’’ Politico hasfrequentlycalled it a “bromance.’’

“In a political world rife with division, the two bipartisan lawmakers had kind words for one another,’’ wrote Politico’s Eliza Collins on Wednesday.

During a Boston Public Radio interview Thursday, hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan brought up the Politico article with the governor. Baker said his friendly cross-party relationship with the Democratic mayor began with Boston’s historic snow this winter — just after the Republican governor was inaugurated — and how the two were forced to deal with it.

Advertisement:

“I tell you, we talked two, sometimes three, four times a day for the next five weeks as we dealt with all those issues,’’ Baker said. “I think to some extent that shared scaring, terror, anxiety, whatever you call it, around dealing with all the snow was a really great way for us to get to know each other early on.’’

Baker also said Walsh was “very helpful and forthcoming’’ when he, then the governor-elect, approached the mayor before his inauguration and asked him about what to expect.

“I have a lot of respect for what he’s doing and how he’s approaching his job,’’ Baker added.

Advertisement:

During the Wednesday breakfast event, the two said the relationship has not crumbled over their few disagreements, such as the issue of casinos in the state.

Baker was also asked if he was planning to endorse Walsh for reelection in the mayor’s 2017 bid.

“I don’t know if that would help him or hurt him,’’ Baker replied to laughs from the audience, according to the Globe.

Walsh was quick to shoot back.

“Thank you!’’

100 years of Massachusetts governors

[bdc-gallery id=”145180″]