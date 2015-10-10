Boston Police arrest suspected bank robbers in Charlestown

The two men jumped over the counter at the Hingham Institution for Savings on Charles Street Friday and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. They then fled from the bank on foot and jumped in a cab, according to Boston Police.

Witnesses were able to describe the cab to police, and detectives, along with Hackney Unit officers, tracked it down 15 minutes later, in Charlestown.

Anthony Pantone, 55, of Malden and Russell Dinovo, 50, of Wilmington were charged with armed robbery. Police said other charges may be filed.