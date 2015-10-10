Boston Police arrest suspected bank robbers in Charlestown

By
October 10, 2015

The two men jumped over the counter at the Hingham Institution for Savings on Charles Street Friday and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. They then fled from the bank on foot and jumped in a cab, according to Boston Police.

Witnesses were able to describe the cab to police, and detectives, along with Hackney Unit officers, tracked it down 15 minutes later, in Charlestown.

Anthony Pantone, 55, of Malden and Russell Dinovo, 50, of Wilmington were charged with armed robbery. Police said other charges may be filed.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Charlestown
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Former NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal sits off-set on a break from taping a commercial in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Local News
Shaquille O'Neal gave 100 video doorbells to Framingham police May 18, 2017 | 3:13 PM
Politics
Salem's Seth Moulton trolls Trump for 'witch hunt' tweet May 18, 2017 | 1:40 PM
A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017.
National News
1 dead, 22 injured after car plows into crowd in Times Square May 18, 2017 | 12:31 PM
FILE -- Students on a walkway at Yale University's Calhoun College, a residential college named for the 19th-century politician and white supremacist John C. Calhoun, in New Haven, Conn., Sept. 9, 2015. Despite fervent student protests over the name, Yale's president has announced that it will not change, and that when two new planned residential colleges open in 2017, one will be named for Anna Pauline Murray, an African-American legal scholar and civil rights activist who graduated from Yale Law School. (Andrew Sullivan/The New York Times)
Local News
Yale dean is placed on leave over offensive Yelp reviews May 18, 2017 | 12:26 PM
FILE- In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey added a new layer of uncertainty to the agency’s corporate criminal investigations. What might an FBI without a permanent leader, even for a short time, mean for ongoing cases of corporate misconduct? (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
House panel seeking documents about Comey ouster May 18, 2017 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A member of Donald Trump's transition team asked national security officials in the Obama White House for the classified CIA profile on Russia's ambassador to the United States. The unusual request appears to signal that Trump's own team had concerns about whether his pick for national security adviser, Mike Flynn, fully understood that he was dealing with a man rumored to have ties to Russian intelligence agencies.
Politics
Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena May 18, 2017 | 11:43 AM
National News
9 years after recession began, some states still unrecovered May 18, 2017 | 11:00 AM
FILE -- Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for national security adviser, at Trump Tower in New York, Dec. 12, 2016. Before Trump selected him, Flynn told lawyers for Trump’s transition team weeks that he was under investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign, according to two people familiar with the case.
Politics
Trump team knew of Flynn inquiry before hiring him May 18, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Emergency crews continued to search for Michael Doherty.
Local News
Search for missing Franklin college student focuses on area near brook May 18, 2017 | 10:37 AM
Local News
The police wrote a Facebook post. Was it light-hearted or mean-spirited? May 18, 2017 | 10:28 AM
FILE -- FBI Director Robert Mueller III testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 9, 2012. The Justice Department has appointed Mueller to serve as a special counsel to oversee its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced on May 17, 2017, a move that dramatically raises the stakes for President Donald Trump. (Luke Sharrett/The New York Times)
Local News
Robert Mueller, special counsel in Russia probe, has Boston ties May 18, 2017 | 10:17 AM
Local News
Police: 2 dead in crash on Route 44 in Plymouth May 18, 2017 | 10:08 AM
Local News
Mass. man injured when hammock pulls down portion of chimney May 18, 2017 | 9:52 AM
National News
Roger Ailes, media guru and political strategist, dies at 77 May 18, 2017 | 9:22 AM
National News
Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies, multiple reports say May 18, 2017 | 9:08 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. On May 17, 2017, the Justice Department said it is appointing Mueller as special counsel to oversee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Politics
Trump lashes out: abused by 'greatest witch hunt' May 18, 2017 | 8:19 AM
FILE - In this July 30, 2001, file photo, Robert Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, to be the FBI director. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force
National News
10 things to know for today May 18, 2017 | 6:14 AM
Local News
Boy found walking home alone after being left on school bus May 18, 2017 | 5:54 AM
Local News
Large fire razes 4 buildings, hospitalizes 4 firefighters May 18, 2017 | 5:18 AM
Jackie sliding down the hill after taking wedding party photos on the 300 acre ocean front estate Hammersmith Farm, where the wedding reception was held for over 1,200 guests on September 12, 1953.
Local News
Rare photos of JFK, Jacqueline Kennedy's maternity dress up for auction May 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
High school teacher dies days after being hit by car May 18, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Politics
AP Analysis: Russia probe is a crisis Trump can't control May 17, 2017 | 10:53 PM
Politics
Robert Mueller once again catapulted into the midst of historic events May 17, 2017 | 8:30 PM
House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., center, flanked by Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., left, and Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, during the committee's hearing on overhauling the nation's financial rules. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Politics
Stephen Lynch says there 'may be grounds' for Trump's impeachment May 17, 2017 | 7:09 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker in his office at the State House.
Local News
Haitian immigrants are asking Gov. Baker for his support May 17, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Politics
Former FBI director to lead Trump-Russia probe May 17, 2017 | 6:07 PM
Rowers paddle down the Charles River near the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Education
Black Harvard students are holding a graduation of their own May 17, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Barry Cadden leaves the Moakley United States Court in Boston. The former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was convicted Wednesday of racketeering and other charges in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened hundreds more nationwide.
Crime
Why a verdict slip in the meningitis outbreak trial is creating confusion May 17, 2017 | 4:46 PM
Kevin Stevens
Crime
Man gets prison in drug-selling scheme with ex-Bruins player May 17, 2017 | 4:33 PM
In this July 29, 2011, file photo, Secretary of Finance for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Jay Gonzalez meets with his budget team at the Statehouse in Boston.
Politics
Candidate for Mass. governor calls for Trump's impeachment May 17, 2017 | 3:15 PM