Boston is getting a wax museum

From the Museum of Fine Arts to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston’s attractions draw visitors from near and far to see distinguished art and experience the city’s history. Now, the city’s museum scene is getting a new addition: a wax museum.

The Boston Wax Museum is slated to open next spring just outside of City Hall Plaza, The Boston Business Journal reported. It’ll be the first U.S. venture from Dreams Entertainment Group, a company based in Brazil.

The 16,000-square-foot space at 1 Washington Mall will serve as a home for wax figure recreations of historically influential Bostonians, as well as New England sports and entertainment icons, according to the BBJ.

