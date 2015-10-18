BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal agents intercepted 88 pounds of heroin destined for Vermont earlier this month and took a Guatemalan man into custody in the town of Manchester in southern Vermont.

The Burlington Free Pressreports that a heroin shipment from Guatemala totaling 132 pounds was first discovered by federal agents in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 6. The drugs — which were destined for Burlington, Vermont — were in two packages.

A federal agent disguised as a courier delivered one package to 33-year-old Diego Walther Anibal Mejia Paredes outside a Manchester restaurant on Oct. 8 and later took him into custody. He is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute it.

A federal judge in Burlington ordered that Paredes be kept in custody because he is a flight risk and threat to public safety. Federal public defender Steven Barth did not contest the findings but said he may seek Paredes release at a later date.

‘‘This is a huge seizure of heroin and it was made possible by the remarkable coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement,’’ U.S. Attorney Eric Miller told the Burlington Free Press on Saturday.

Court documents indicate Paredes arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York from Guatemala on Oct. 6 on a visitor visa. That was the same day the drug packages were shipped from Guatemala, records show.

Paredes is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.