UMass staffer accused of taking picture of a woman in the bathroom

–og-emmet / Creative Commons
SHARE TWEET 48 COMMENTS
By
October 21, 2015

A UMass Medical School professor faces charges after a student accused him of taking a photo of her in a bathroom stall.

A UMass Medical School student said she was using the second stall of a woman’s bathroom on campus when she observed a shadow in front of the stall, and then knuckles and a cellphone camera lens, according to MassLive.

The woman chased the man out of the bathroom and demanded to check for any photos, which he refused. Police said a second woman then helped chase him, but he got away, according to MassLive.

Court records identify the man as Marcus Cooper, an assistant professor of medicine at the university, MassLive reports. He faces charges of photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude and disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

Cooper told UMass police officers the incident was a misunderstanding and that he walked into the wrong bathroom while checking emails on his phone.

An arraignment in Central District Court is scheduled for December 16.

Read the full story at MassLive.

TOPICS: Local UMass
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq January 4, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks about Housing policy at the Massachusetts Comunity Development Corporation Convention
Politics
Gov. Charlie Baker ends year with less than $1M in campaign account January 4, 2020 | 12:59 PM
The TripAdvisor headquarters in Needham.
Local
Woman sues TripAdvisor over camel ride gone awry January 4, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Lynn, MA.
Local
Man fatally shot in Lynn Saturday morning January 4, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Pallbearers exit St. James Church in Medford, Mass., on Oct. 28, 1989, after the funeral of pregnant shooting victim Carol Stuart. Her husband, Charles, falsely blamed the attack on a black man.
History
The murder and hoax that made Boston's black community a target 30 years ago January 4, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Simone S. Ridinger, Sherborn, Mass.
Local
New efforts underway to solve 1977 disappearance of Sherborn teen January 4, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Park Street Station, Boston.
Local
Massachusetts protests planned after killing of Iran general January 4, 2020 | 9:06 AM
Technology
Gym class without the gym? With technology, it's catching on January 4, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Voter fraud
Man pleads guilty to double-voting, loses right in New Hampshire January 3, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Gaming Commission Executive Director Ed Bedrosian.
Ed Bedrosian
Gaming Commission's executive director stepping down January 3, 2020 | 8:51 PM
New Hampshire
Man accused of sexually assaulting girls sentenced to prison January 3, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Maine
4 Maine daily newspapers to end Monday print editions January 3, 2020 | 5:32 PM
Limpy the turkey
Local
Limpy, the turkey that captured hearts in Reading, has died January 3, 2020 | 5:00 PM
An MBTA Green Line train pulls into Lechmere Station (cq) in Cambridge. The Green Line is set to be expanded further outbound, into Somerville.
Local
Tufts is paying $2 million to name a Green Line Extension station January 3, 2020 | 4:39 PM
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
IRAN
Trump declares an Iranian's general's 'reign of terror' over January 3, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Hi-Way Safety Systems
Fellow employees tried to get Gregory Goodsell to hand over the keys before fatal crash, company says January 3, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Boston10/01/19-US Senator Edward Markey sat across from US Congressman Joseph Kennedy during a roundtable discussion about refugee and human rights at the Oxfam America Boston headquarters. Kennedy is running for Makey's Senate seat. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Ed Markey's campaign say it's returning fossil fuel-linked money — two months after pledging to do so January 3, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Crime
2 sought after MBTA employee suffers face injury at Fields Corner January 3, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Tracey Milanovich
Crime
'Dead in God's eyes': Police report provides new details of Somerset palm reader's alleged demon scheme January 3, 2020 | 12:35 PM
A Newton firefighter was hit in the face by ice that crashed through his windshield in Burlington Thursday.
Ice Through Windshield
Truck driver issued warnings after ice from roof crashes through vehicle's windshield on Route 3 January 3, 2020 | 12:29 PM
03cambridge - Investigators have called upon the public's help in investigating the murder of Paul Wilson. (Middlesex District Attorney's Office)
SEARCHING FOR CLUES
'There are a number of things that are confounding about this incident' January 3, 2020 | 12:09 PM
Minhal Hussain, beloved 5th grade student at Litwin School was laid peacefully to rest today.
CHICOPEE
Schools ID boys who died after falling through ice January 3, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a Democratic candidate for president, speaks at the historic Old South Meeting House in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 31 2019. (Elizabeth Frantz/The New York Times)
ELECTION 2020
Elizabeth Warren's fourth-quarter total is $21.2 million, her campaign says January 3, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Gregory Goodsell
Man accused of drunken driving in fatal Pembroke crash has lengthy driving violations record January 3, 2020 | 10:16 AM
First Night worker killed in a construction accident in Copley Square Saturday was identified by his family as 34-year-old Brandon J. McSweeney. McSweeney, of Sherborn, was killed when a 3,500-pound ballast fell onto him at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday as he worked to set up the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The ballast was to serve as the base for a light tower. He was an employee of United Staging & Rigging, according to the company. family photo.
Local
Read the obituary for Brandon J. McSweeney, the worker killed during setup for First Night Boston January 3, 2020 | 10:13 AM
Scott Jepson
SOMERSET
Somerset announces sudden death of fire chief at his home January 3, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Ethan Couch.
'AFFLUENZA'
Teen whose lawyers argued he was too spoiled for jail is locked up again January 3, 2020 | 9:13 AM
This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Qassem Soleimani
'Our priority must be to avoid another costly war': What Mass. politicians are saying about the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani January 3, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III and Sen. Edward Markey attend a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Old South Meeting House in Boston Tuesday. With the start of the new year, Democratic political rivals Markey and Kennedy are ramping up their campaigns, with Markey's Senate seat hanging in the balance.
SENATE RACE
Markey, Kennedy ramping up campaigns with start of new year January 3, 2020 | 8:41 AM
S.C. crash
EMERGENCY LANDING
Small plane that took off from Southbridge lands in woods in N.C. January 3, 2020 | 8:16 AM