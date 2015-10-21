UMass staffer accused of taking picture of a woman in the bathroom

A UMass Medical School professor faces charges after a student accused him of taking a photo of her in a bathroom stall.

A UMass Medical School student said she was using the second stall of a woman’s bathroom on campus when she observed a shadow in front of the stall, and then knuckles and a cellphone camera lens, according to MassLive.

The woman chased the man out of the bathroom and demanded to check for any photos, which he refused. Police said a second woman then helped chase him, but he got away, according to MassLive.

Court records identify the man as Marcus Cooper, an assistant professor of medicine at the university, MassLive reports. He faces charges of photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude and disorderly conduct.

Cooper told UMass police officers the incident was a misunderstanding and that he walked into the wrong bathroom while checking emails on his phone.

An arraignment in Central District Court is scheduled for December 16.

