Hundreds of Smith College students walk out of class to protest racism

Members of Concerned Student 1950, University of Missouri's Graduate Professional Council, faculty and student supporters gather on Monday.
Members of Concerned Student 1950, University of Missouri's Graduate Professional Council, faculty and student supporters gather on Monday. –Matt Hellman/Missourian via AP
By
November 11, 2015

Students at Smith College, a private women’s school in Northampton, walked out of class en masse Wednesday at noon in support of the injustices students of color face on college campuses nationwide.

Raven Fowlkes-Witten, a Smith student who organized the movement, said she was inspired by a similar walk-out planned for Ithaca College Wednesday to protest their president’s handling of race issues on campus.

“I thought it would be great to have them happen on the same day,’’ she said. “To show that we stand with Ithaca, but also to show that it’s possible to gather students to speak out against injustices that are happening everywhere, and hopefully to inspire other students to do the same.’’

Advertisement

About 200 people, including students, professors and the dean of the college, gathered in the middle of campus. Someone started chanting “who’s not here’’ to call attention to white students who don’t carry the burden of racism, Fowlkes-Witten said. The chant was also meant for students of color who can’t be at Smith because of institutional racism, she said.

Racial inequities on campus have become a national flashpoint after student protests at the University of Missouri and a boycott by the football team led to the resignation of the school’s president and chancellor on Monday.

On Monday, more than 1,000 students took part in a “March of Resilience’’ at Yale University after several racially charged incidents across Yale’s campus, including allegations that a fraternity member told a young woman their party was for “white girls only,’’ and a controversial email from a professor about Halloween costumes.

“I’m walking out today because I think it’s important to show this isn’t something that’s happening on one campus, and it isn’t a movement that can be stopped,’’ said Anna George, a student at Smith. “And I know that racism does exist at Smith since it’s predominantly a white campus.’’

Advertisement

Kimberly Zhang, a sophomore at Smith, said racism occurs every day for people of color, which is why it’s important to her to stand up and draw attention to the issue.

“It is so upsetting that even, today, we would have to deal with this sort of archaic behavior,’’ she said. “Today, I’m standing with all my fellow students of color to tell the world that racism is still existent, everyday occurrence and it’s not just something that media records on a loop.’’

Fowlkes-Witten said she was pleased with the turnout and plans to keep speaking out. She is working on a solidarity agreement with students from other colleges that will pledge to advocate for more people of color in faculty and trustee positions.

“We need more voices, and we need to be united on this across college campuses,’’ she said. “This is not a distant event.’’

TOPICS: Local News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Politics
Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer to apologize for those Hitler comments April 16, 2017 | 10:14 AM
SNL
Politics
Watch Donald Trump ditch Bannon for Jimmy Fallon's Jared Kushner on SNL April 16, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Ashley McNiff (left) and Vanessa Marcotte are shown in an undated photo at road race. Marcotte, 27, was killed while running running in rural Princeton. McNiff is running the 2017 Boston Marathon in her honor.
Crime
DNA leads to arrest in murder of Vanessa Marcotte April 15, 2017 | 5:50 PM
A view of Boston City Hall Plaza.
Local News
One Boston Day marked by messages of support and hope April 15, 2017 | 2:35 PM
A handout photo of Vanessa Marcotte who went jogging in Princeton, Mass., and was found dead in August.
Crime
Police arrest suspect in murder of Vanessa Marcottee April 15, 2017 | 1:36 PM
Animals
April the giraffe in NY has calf before 1.2 million online April 15, 2017 | 11:08 AM
World News
World power whiplash: Trump reverses views on Russia, China April 15, 2017 | 9:50 AM
FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump pauses during a news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Once soft on Russia and hard on China, President Donald Trump rapidly reversed course in the last weeks, concluding there’s more business to be done with Beijing than with Moscow.
Events
Cambridge activists mark Tax Day by demanding Trump release his taxes April 15, 2017 | 9:16 AM
National News
The El Faro's final hours: How it was done April 15, 2017 | 8:42 AM
National News
El Faro widow turns anguish into mission for safer ships April 15, 2017 | 8:40 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez wiped tears from his eyes after his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday.
Local News
Legal analysts not surprised by Hernandez verdict April 15, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Customers enter Santarpio’s Pizza on Route 1 North in Peabody.
Travel
Santarpio’s pizza at Logan? Might happen under new retail contract April 15, 2017 | 8:22 AM
James H. Connor
Local News
After a life of thrift, Medford man provides lasting legacy April 15, 2017 | 8:14 AM
Local News
Connecticut man charged after dead father found in 'squalid' home April 15, 2017 | 7:55 AM
World News
North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in massive parade April 15, 2017 | 6:06 AM
Brookline Police Chief Daniel O’Leary attended the hearing Friday morning at Brookline Town Hall.
Local News
Brookline fires 2 officers who reported racial discrimination April 14, 2017 | 7:19 PM
The campus of Wellesley College.
Local News
Wellesley College student newspaper ignites free-speech debate April 14, 2017 | 7:12 PM
A longtime Boston nightclub impresario and wholesale fruit vendor, Mr. DiBella named the Peabody club in honor of his status as one of the top banana sellers in the area.
Local News
Louis DiBella, 91, whose Peabody nude dancing bar set a precedent April 14, 2017 | 6:44 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights. Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Travel
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats April 14, 2017 | 6:22 PM
As crew members stand on the deck, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station on Friday, April 14, 2017 after almost a week of builder's trials during which the ships systems were tested. Construction on the Ford started in 2009. The $12.9 billion carrier experienced more than a year's delay and cost overruns. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
National News
Next-generation aircraft carrier: Builder's sea trials done April 14, 2017 | 6:12 PM
Crime
Ex-NH lawmaker to plead guilty in drug, sex case April 14, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Crime
Vermont woman found guilty in vodka death of disabled child April 14, 2017 | 5:40 PM
In this still image from video, Aaron Hernandez, right, listens beside defense attorney Ronald Sullivan, Friday, April 14, 2017, in court in Boston, as he is pronounced not guilty of murder in the 2012 shootings of two men in a drive-by shooting in Boston. (WHDH-TV via AP, Pool)
Local News
Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder April 14, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Politics
White House decides against releasing visitor records April 14, 2017 | 1:17 PM
This undated photo provided by the Wampanoag Confederation and made at their Massachusetts repository shows beads that once belonged to Massasoit Ousamequin, the Wampanoag leader who signed the first treaty with the Mayflower's Pilgrims in 1621. It is one of several artifacts that will be repatriated in a May 2017 ceremony to his original burial site on Burr's Hill Park overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warren, R.I.
Local News
Tribal chief who signed treaty with Pilgrims to be reburied April 14, 2017 | 1:14 PM
epa05810812 Senior Advisor to President Trump Jared Kushner attends a meeting with CEOs of manufacturing companies hosted by US President Donald J. Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2017. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Politics
Dems ask FBI to suspend Kushner's security clearance April 14, 2017 | 11:58 AM
World News
Afghanistan: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by large blast April 14, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Local News
Company pleads guilty to printing counterfeit Pats T-shirts April 14, 2017 | 8:57 AM
rendering by Elkus Manfredi Architects for 13massporthotel---- info from press release:BOSTON (April 13, 2017) – The Massachusetts Port Authority Board of Directors authorized MASSPORT to enter into an agreement and lease with Omni Hotels & Resorts (“Omni”) and New Boston Hospitality LLC to develop Boston’s newest hotel, adjacent to the Convention Center.
Business
Massport clears way for 1,000-room South Boston hotel April 14, 2017 | 8:44 AM
09/23/2016 BOSTON, MA Remotely operated cameras at new WGBH Studio at the Boston Public Library. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Business
WGBH, Ed Ansin reap huge windfall in sale of broadcast spectrum April 14, 2017 | 8:33 AM