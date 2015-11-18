A legendary Harvard Square tailor is closing his door after half a century of service

Tailor Joe Calautti at Rizzo Tailor in Cambridge. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Tailor Joe Calautti, 75, will close his Harvard Square shop after more than 50 years of service.

The master craftsman will be missed by his customers, who include Secretary of State John Kerry, reports The Boston Globe.

Calautti began working at Rizzo Tailor in 1964 alongside Joe Rizzo before taking over the shop in 1973. Over the decades, he’s established himself as a master craftsman, dressing a Supreme Court justice and many politicians and educators. According to the Globe, he sometimes books out a year in advance for his handmade suits, which can cost upwards of $2,000. The store is closing because Calautti is unable to find a successor.

“He’s an institution. He’s just one of those great characters who makes a place special,’’ Kerry told the Globe. “He sets a real standard for quality. But the best thing is Joe. He’s a wonderful human being.’’

Read the full story in the Globe.

