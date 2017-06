—Photo courtesy Aux. Bob Trapani / U.S. Coast Guard Northeast

Nothing brings the holiday spirit like lobsters — well, in Maine, that is.

Coast Guard volunteers came together Wednesday morning in Rockland to assemble the annual lobster-trap Christmas tree. They decorated it with buoys and topped it with both a lobster and a star.

The tree is on display in Mildred Merrill Park in Rockland, which is an official Coast Guard City.

