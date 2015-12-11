An anonymous stranger paid for a New Hampshire family’s Christmas gifts

When New Hampshire resident Robyn Ayres went to Walmart to make a layaway payment on Christmas gifts for her two kids, she was stunned by what happened next.

An anonymous stranger paid a good chunk of the balance, reports ABC News.

“I just started crying,’’ Ayres, from Raymond, told NBC. “She paid more than half of our bill. It was crazy.’’

Ayres discovered she owed just $130 of the original $283 bill — the stranger had paid $153 of it and left the following note.

Ayres told NBC she was “grateful’’ for the stranger’s kindness, especially after a rough year of financial and emotional setbacks that included a broken stove and putting the family dog to sleep.

