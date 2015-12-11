There’s a flag-fueled yearbook controversy in Foxborough

The mother of a Foxborough High School student says a photo of her daughter with an American flag was rejected by the school for being “offensive.’’ But the school says the photo itself was inappropriate for its disrespect of flag etiquette, WCVB reports.

In a widely shared Facebook post, Lisa Truax wrote that the Red Wing Diner, which employs her daughter, purchased a page in the school yearbook to congratulate her. The photo shows her daughter posing in front of a draped American flag.

Let me clarify. This is a commercially produced photography backdrop not an American flag. My 18 year old daughter... Posted by Lisa Truax on Thursday, December 10, 2015

“Does anyone find this photo offensive? Apparently Foxboro High School finds it offensive,’’ Truax wrote. “They won’t allow the picture in the yearbook because it’s the American flag. We are American! We live in America! OMG what is this country coming to?’’

Advertisement

The post garnered more than 5,000 shares by Friday morning.

However, officials at Foxborough High School said in a statement to WCVB that the photo itself was the offensive one.

“The photo showed the United States flag, hanging on a wall, with the lower portion lying on the floor, and the student standing on the flag,’’ Principal Diana M. Myers-Pachla said in a statement. “We do not view standing on the U.S. flag as respectful or appropriate.’’

Flag etiquette states that the flag should not be allowed to touch the ground. An uncropped version of the photo, posted to Traux’s Facebook earlier this month, shows her daughter standing on the bars of the American flag.

Truax updated her Facebook post to say that the flag was part of a backdrop at a commercial photoshoot.

“The issue here is the explanation I received from FHS was, they will not allow this photo because they were uncomfortable with the American flag in the background,’’ she wrote. “We truly mean no disrespect to FHS, the veterans, and the American flag.’’

Gallery: The top high schools in Massachusetts, according to Newsweek: