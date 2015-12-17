Local A Rhode Island couple was arrested and charged with 17 counts each of animal cruelty Police said the couple left 16 animals caged at their home while on vacation.

Rhode Island State Police arrested a couple they say left more than a dozen animals caged at their home in Exeter while vacationing out of state.

Donald and Kathleen Perkins, age 62 and 58 respectively, were arrested and charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty each, according to police.

Police examined the property Dec. 5 after receiving a noise complaint. They discovered 10 golden retrievers confined to individual kennels in the backyard and heard dogs barking inside. Vehicles registered to the Perkins were parked in the driveway, so police entered the home to check on the well-being of the homeowners. No one was home, but police found six Papillons caged inside.

Advertisement:

“Troopers observed that these animals were kept in individual crates and were standing in their own urine and feces with little water and no food,’’ police said in a statement.

The animals outside were in the same condition, police said. Officers used a court-authorized search warrant to remove 16 dogs and one cat from the residence the next day.

Police learned that Animal Control Officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have both responded to the residence this year following reports of unsafe animal conditions.

Police arrested the Perkins’ when they returned from vacation Dec. 11. They were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Joseph Scott and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. Both were issued a Fourth District Court re-arraignment date of Dec. 16.

Advertisement:

According to police, a cruelty to animals conviction carries a possible jail sentence of 11 months or a $50 to $500 fine per offense.